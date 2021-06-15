Riverheads girls soccer team captures Region 1B championship

GREENVILLE — Riverheads sophomore Ysabel Fernandez scored five goals, including a first-half hat trick, to propel the Gladiators to an easy 8-3 victory over the Altavista Colonels in the Region 1B girls soccer championship.
The victory, which was the first girls soccer regional title in school history, sends the Gladiators into next week’s Class 1 state tournament. Riverheads will host either West Point or Northumberland out of Region 1A in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday. The Gladiators would also have the opportunity to host the state championship on June 23 if they advance that far.
Fernandez scored 53 seconds into the match and her second goal came just 14 seconds later as she finished with three first-half goals against the winless Colonels.
That is not a typo a winless team was playing for a regional championship and a berth into the Class 1 state tournament. Riverheads (3-8) and Altavista (0-8) were the only two schools in the region to field girls soccer programs this spring, leaving a one-match regional tournament to determine the state berth. Altavista had been outscored 59-3 during its seven regular-season contests.
Fernandez’s lightning-quick outburst to start the match left no doubt the Gladiators were on their way to the state tournament.
“That was a record for me to score that quickly,” Fernandez said. “It feels good to get off to a fast start.”
Fernandez admitted it was a strange regional with only one match to determine a state bid, but she will take the reward.
“I am really proud of the team as we have improved as the season went along,” she said. “To be part of the first team in school history to win a regional championship is pretty amazing.”
First-year Riverheads head coach Kristin Berrang, who was a standout player during her high school days at Waynesboro, said this was a building year and having Fernandez made that process so much easier.
“She is our best player,” Berrang said. “The team relies on her. She is so explosive with the ball and the whole team trusts her judgment, and she displays excellent character.”
Berrang said the team has grown by leaps and bounds since the first practice.
“We have come so far this season,” she said. “Playing all those Class 2 and 3 teams in our district helped prepare us. It was a strange region with only two teams, but the opportunity was handed to us and we took advantage. Now we move on to the next one.”
Fernandez’s first goal came when she rifled a shot along the ground and the Altavista keeper couldn’t fall on it. The Colonels messed up the kickoff, and Fernandez chased down the loose ball on the left side and fired a shot passed the keeper for a 2-0 advantage at the 38:53 mark.
The lead went to 3-0 with 31:41 left in the first half when Brittany Craig drilled a shot by 20 yards out into the upper right corner.
Fernandez completed her first-half hat trick by finding the net from just inside the box at the 10:08 mark.
The Gladiators’ final first-half goal came with 2:40 left thanks to a little help from the Colonels. Altavista was trying to clear the ball from in front of the goal, but the ball ricocheted off Kelsey Back and into the net.
Riverheads keeper Dayton Moore had an uneventful first half as all the action stayed on the other end of the pitch. Moore could have ordered dinner delivery and enjoyed a quick meal.
Unfortunately the action picked up around Moore in the second half as Altavista averted the shutout with three goals, but Back and Fernandez answered the first Colonel score with goals 1:19 apart for a 7-1 advantage.
Fernandez capped the scoring by planting a shot in the upper left corner from 20 yards at the 24:07 mark. She barely missed a sixth goal later when a rocket banged off the crossbar.