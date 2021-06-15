Riverheads girls soccer team captures Region 1B championship

Fernandez admitted it was a strange regional with only one match to determine a state bid, but she will take the reward.

“I am really proud of the team as we have improved as the season went along,” she said. “To be part of the first team in school history to win a regional championship is pretty amazing.”

First-year Riverheads head coach Kristin Berrang, who was a standout player during her high school days at Waynesboro, said this was a building year and having Fernandez made that process so much easier.

“She is our best player,” Berrang said. “The team relies on her. She is so explosive with the ball and the whole team trusts her judgment, and she displays excellent character.”

Berrang said the team has grown by leaps and bounds since the first practice.

“We have come so far this season,” she said. “Playing all those Class 2 and 3 teams in our district helped prepare us. It was a strange region with only two teams, but the opportunity was handed to us and we took advantage. Now we move on to the next one.”