Riverheads golf team finishes sixth in Region 1B tournament

FARMVILLE — Riverheads’ golf season came to a close Monday after the Gladiators finished sixth at the Region 1B tournament competed at The Manor Golf Club.

The Gladiators wrapped up the condensed season with a team score of 438. Tye Morris and Ailena Kwiecinski led the way for Riverheads with 103s. Colton Kwiecinski shot 104 and Steven Sorrells carded a 128.

“The course was very challenging for the golfers today as it is set up for college tournaments,” Riverheads head coach Patrick Weller said. “Our kids battled today and all season, and with continued improvement, we look forward to better results in the near future.”

Central Lunenburg captured the Region 1B championship and the region’s lone Class 1 state berth with a 30-stroke victory, 369-399, over Cumberland.

Central’s Hogan Whitlow also claimed the low medalist with a round of 77.

The Class 1 tournament is scheduled for next Monday on the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.