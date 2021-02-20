Riverheads grapplers take second at state meet; Robson repeats as champion

SALEM — With all 14 of its wrestlers in competition, the Riverheads Gladiators captured second place Saturday at the Class I Wrestling Tournament at the Salem Civic Center.

"It was an outstanding day," said Riverheads head coach Scott Swats.

The Gladiators moved up one place from last year's third-place finish.

In the 120-pound final, junior Jude Robson outpointed Grundy's Michael Taylor 6-2, to repeat as an individual state champion.

"We had to work harder this season," Robson said. "He (Taylor) gave me a gift today."

Leading 5-0 heading into the third period, Robson faced a momentary scare when Taylor came up with a late reversal, looking to turn the tables for a pin. But Robson was up to the challenge and finished with an escape point.

Robson defeated Blake Battaglia of Rural Retreat in the quarterfinals with a 20-3 technical fall and then pinned Alberto Veo of Galax in the semifinals in the second period.

The Riverheads junior plans to keep wrestling at the club level with various teams and hopes to return to action next season to go for three-in-a-row titles with the Gladiators.