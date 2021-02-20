Riverheads grapplers take second at state meet; Robson repeats as champion

SALEM — With all 14 of its wrestlers in competition, the Riverheads Gladiators captured second place Saturday at the Class I Wrestling Tournament at the Salem Civic Center.
"It was an outstanding day," said Riverheads head coach Scott Swats.
The Gladiators moved up one place from last year's third-place finish.
In the 120-pound final, junior Jude Robson outpointed Grundy's Michael Taylor 6-2, to repeat as an individual state champion.
"We had to work harder this season," Robson said. "He (Taylor) gave me a gift today."
Leading 5-0 heading into the third period, Robson faced a momentary scare when Taylor came up with a late reversal, looking to turn the tables for a pin. But Robson was up to the challenge and finished with an escape point.
Robson defeated Blake Battaglia of Rural Retreat in the quarterfinals with a 20-3 technical fall and then pinned Alberto Veo of Galax in the semifinals in the second period.
The Riverheads junior plans to keep wrestling at the club level with various teams and hopes to return to action next season to go for three-in-a-row titles with the Gladiators.
The Red Pride also picked up five individual runner-up medals with freshman Jake Yowell (113-lbs.), senior Camden Cook-Cash (126), sophomore Jax Allebaugh (132), sophomore Cody Cash (152) and senior Evan Ross (170).
Although Riverheads was chasing champion Grundy all day, its depth allowed every weight class to medal for a sixth-place finish or better.
Taking third-place medals were freshman Cayden Cook-Cash (182) and sophomore Luke Bryant (195).
Finishing in fifth were freshman Evan Annese (106), freshman David Austin (138), sophomore Beau Smith (220) and freshman heavyweight Mitchell Withrow.
Rounding out the RHS medalists in sixth were freshman Noah Ross (160) and sophomore Colby Cash (145).
"We are sophomore and freshman heavy," Swats said. "We're really young."
Despite the Covid-19 restrictions, the Gladiators got through the season on the rise as a program.
"We had 14 matches, we got to compete against some big schools and we got better," Swats said.
Riverheads compiled 200 total points behind Grundy's 249 and ahead of Rural Retreat with 185 points.
The Class 3 Tournament will be held on Sunday with Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro competing and the Class 2 Tournament is scheduled for Monday with Stuarts Draft and Buffalo Gap also wrestling at the Civic Center.