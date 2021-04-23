Riverheads’ Kelly places second at state cross country meet

SALEM — Riverheads’ Clay Kelly bettered his state performance by one position Friday for a runner-up finish in the Class 1 boys cross country meet at the Green Hill Park course.

The Gladiator senior had the lead until the closing 1,000 yards when Parry McCluer’s Trevor Tomlin finally was able to chase him down. Kelly clocked a 16:42.9, while Tomlin became the second straight Fighting Blues runner to win the individual championship with a 16:25.6.

Kelly had finished third to another Blues champion, Dylan May, in 2019. During the 2019 meet, Kelly turned in a personal best of 16:07.8.

Gladiator teammate Abenezer Knight placed 31st with a clocking of 18:38.6.

Parry McCluer also won the team championship with a score of 47. Auburn claimed second at 54, followed by Galileo Magnet School’s 63. The title was the third for the Blues in the last two months, joining the boys basketball and boys indoor track teams.

Riverheads’ Kelsey Back was the lone Gladiator to compete in the girls meet, finishing 26th in 22:59.0.