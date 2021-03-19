Riverheads running back Zac Smiley rushes for 156 yards, 2 TDs in win over Staunton

The Gladiators put together a 75-yard drive for its third score of the game. Zac Smiley started the drive with a 43-yard gain to the Storm 32. Another Zac Smiley run for 8 yards and a 6-yard pickup by Cole Burton moved the chains to the 20. Cayden Cook-Cash ran for 10 yards and Burton covered the final 10 yards for the touchdown, making the score 21-0.

On the next series, the Riverheads defense stopped Staunton on a fourth-and-1 play, setting the offense up at the Storm 36-yard line. Seven plays later, Cook-Cash bulled into the end zone from 3-yards out, making the score 28-0.

The defense forced another three-and-out series from the Storm and the Gladiators' offense got the ball at midfield. Zac Smiley ripped off a 15-yard gain and Cy Cox followed with a 35-yard touchdown run, giving Riverheads a 35-0 lead at the half.

The Gladiators took the second half kickoff and marched 85 yards in six plays to pad the lead. Noah Smiley carried four times for 38 yards and Zac Smiley added a 15-yard carry as Riverheads moved to the Lee 34. From there Dunlap hit Zac Smiley with a 34-yard scoring strike to push the Gladiators lead to 42-0.