Riverheads running back Zac Smiley rushes for 156 yards, 2 TDs in win over Staunton

STAUNTON — Zac Smiley rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns and scored another TD on a 34-yard pass from Bennett Dunlap as the Riverheads Gladiators continued to roll through the Shenandoah District with a 55-7 win Friday evening over the Staunton Storm.
Smiley's touchdown on the pass from Dunlap in the third quarter marked the 90th time he has found the end zone during his career, breaking the school career TD record held by Logan Moore.
"I look at us tonight and I see that we're better tonight than we were last week, especially on defense," said Riverheads head coach Robert Casto. "Or kids were all over the place tonight on defense. On offense, we weren't flashy and we still have some stuff to work on, but we've got time to get there."
Staunton received the opening kickoff and on the second play, Riverheads' Noah Smiley recovered a fumble at the Storm 18-yard line. Four players later Zac Smiley scored on a 2-yard run and Cooper Robson added he first of six straight successful extra points, making the score 7-0.
After a Staunton three-and-out, the Riverheads offense was back in business at the Storm 44. Zac Smiley ended the short drive with a 16-yard run for a 14-0 Riverheads lead with 6:02 left in the first quarter.
Riverheads found the end zone three more times in the second quarter.
The Gladiators put together a 75-yard drive for its third score of the game. Zac Smiley started the drive with a 43-yard gain to the Storm 32. Another Zac Smiley run for 8 yards and a 6-yard pickup by Cole Burton moved the chains to the 20. Cayden Cook-Cash ran for 10 yards and Burton covered the final 10 yards for the touchdown, making the score 21-0.
On the next series, the Riverheads defense stopped Staunton on a fourth-and-1 play, setting the offense up at the Storm 36-yard line. Seven plays later, Cook-Cash bulled into the end zone from 3-yards out, making the score 28-0.
The defense forced another three-and-out series from the Storm and the Gladiators' offense got the ball at midfield. Zac Smiley ripped off a 15-yard gain and Cy Cox followed with a 35-yard touchdown run, giving Riverheads a 35-0 lead at the half.
The Gladiators took the second half kickoff and marched 85 yards in six plays to pad the lead. Noah Smiley carried four times for 38 yards and Zac Smiley added a 15-yard carry as Riverheads moved to the Lee 34. From there Dunlap hit Zac Smiley with a 34-yard scoring strike to push the Gladiators lead to 42-0.
The Gladiators' defense continued to throttle the Storm offense, dropping Staunton for negative yardage on three consecutive negative plays to force a punt and the offense took over on the Storm 40. Zac Smiley gained 28 yards for a first down at the Staunton 12 and a 5-yard gain by Luke Bryant moved the ball to the 7. Cook-Cash scored on the next play, making the score 48-0. Robson's PAT hit the upright.
Staunton avoided the shutout by finding the end zone early in the fourth quarter. The Storm drove 72 yards in 10 plays and scored on an 11-yard pass from Walker Darby to Kayden Jackson. Augustin Miguel added the extra point for the Storm.
Ryan Farris returned the ensuing kickoff 41 yards to midfield and on the first play from scrimmage freshman Cook-Cash broke loose on a 50-yard scoring run for his third TD of the game. Robson added the point after for the final 55-7 margin.
It was another dominant performance on both sides of the football by the Gladiators. Riverheads amassed 433 yards total offense with 399 coming on the ground. The Red Pride defense was suffocating, holding the Storm to 53 total yards in the contest. Riverheads dropped the Storm for negative yardage 13 times and forced two turnovers.
Next Friday, Riverheads will host Buffalo Gap and Staunton will face Stuarts Draft.
RIVERHEADS 55, STAUNTON 7
RIVERHEADS 14 21 13 7 — 55
STAUNTON 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
R - Z. Smiley 2 run (Robson kick)
R - Z. Smiley 16 run (Robson kick)
Second Quarter