Riverheads seniors end memorable career with milestone accomplishment

GREENVILLE — The Riverheads Gladiators’ seniors finished their football careers in historic fashion.
Saturday’s 65-29 triumph over Galax was the fifth consecutive state title for the Gladiators — the first time any program in Virginia High School History has hoisted five straight championship trophies.
Several of the seniors on the this year’s squad played as freshmen and contributed to four straight tiles.
One stat highlights the program’s dominance over the past four seasons. The Gladiators won four state championships. They lost a total of just three games during that four-year run.
“It’s pretty amazing, what we’ve been able to accomplish,” said record-setting running back Zach Smiley. “We’ve got great coaches and we just go out and play as a team, play for each other. I’m blessed. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
In a year when COVID-19 turned the entire world upside down, one Riverheads senior, offensive lineman Collin Armstrong, had his senior season saved when the pandemic pushed Virginia’s high school football season to the spring.
“I had a pretty bad accident last summer and if we would have played in the fall, there’s no way I could have played, I would have been on the sidelines cheering for my teammates,” Armstrong said following the historic win.
Armstrong used the unexpected offseason to rehab his broken ankle, but when the spring season rolled around, he was still nowhere near 100 percent healthy.
“I might have been around 75 percent when the season started,” Armstrong said. “But each week I started feeling a little better and I started playing better. I just go out play, try to do my job. That’s the way we play. We all have a job to do. I’m just so thankful to get the opportunity to play my senior season with all my teammates.”
“Collin overcame a lot to get back on the field,” said Riverheads head coach Robert Casto. “He worked so hard on his rehab just to get the chance to get back out here. This past week is the first week all spring where he’s practiced more than one full practice. To watch him overcome the adversity that he faced says a lot about that young man. He’s got the heart of a champion.”
Seniors David Brooks and Isaiah Dunlap were part of the Riverheads defense Saturday that stood up to the Galax aerial attack. Brooks, playing at defensive end, was part of the Riverheads front charged with keeping pressure on Galax quarterback Cole Pickett.
“Galax had a good passing game. That quarterback was good,” said Brooks. “They did a lot of mass protection and threw a lot of quick passes. For us defensive ends, it was tough at times to get a lot of pressure on the quarterback. Coach Casto always tells us that’ it’s tough for a team to consistently move the ball down the field with short passes without making a mistake. They made a couple of mistakes and that helped us pull away.”
One of those mistakes came late in the first half. Trailing 37-15 with less than a minute left in the half, the Maroon Tide moved into the red zone at the Riverheads’ 14-yard line with a chance to stay in the game. A touchdown would make it a two-score game and Galax would get the ball first to start the second half.
Instead, Isaiah Dunlap picked off a Pickett pass in the end and two plays later freshman running back Cayden Cook-Cash broke loose on a 59-yard scoring run with just 19 seconds left in the half to give the home team a commanding 44-15 halftime lead.
“It was a stop-and-go route and I got a pretty good read on it,” Dunlap said when describing his interception. “He didn’t throw a great pass on that one, but I was where I needed to be. I wanted to bring it out of the end zone, but I just couldn’t do it.”
Galax scored on its first possession of the second half, but Riverheads answered with a 63-yard scoring drive capped by Cook-Cash’s 11-yard run to push the margin to 51-22.
In the third quarter, Brooks admitted that he started thinking about holding the championship hardware. “In the third quarter, when they still couldn’t stop our offense, I knew we were going to win. “
Smiley, who re-wrote the Riverheads’ record book during a storied career had another productive game Saturday with 125 yards on 11 carries while also playing linebacker on the defensive side of the ball. Saturday’s output boosted Smiley’s career rushing record to 5,806 yards. Ironically, the guy who found the end zone a program record 100 times during his career, did not score in Saturday’s title game.
“I’ve never worried about stuff like that,” Smiley said. “When I’m on offense, I just want to see us move the ball down the field and score. It doesn’t matter who does it.”
Casto wasn’t surprised by his star running back’s sentiments.
“You know, that’s just the way I do things here. If you come in here with a big ego, you might want to go somewhere else to play,” Casto said.” It’s a team game and that’s how we go about things. In this day and age of me me me, I have kids here at Riverheads who buy into to what we’re doing. One thing about Zach that people don’t realize — he’s a better blocker than he is a runner. It doesn’t matter if it’s Zach, Caden, Cy (Cox), any of our backs. When one of those guys score, we score as a team. The backs are not doing it without blocking. The unsung heroes on our offense are the linemen. They never get their names in the paper, but they’re the guys that make it possible.”
Even as the players celebrated the reality of winning another championship, the reality that some had suited up for the Red Pride for the last time had started to creep in.
“Man, it’s so special to win another championship. It’s hard to put into words what it means to me,” said Dunlap. “I guess I’m a little sad that this is the end. I’ll miss being out here playing football with all my brothers. These last four years have been great.”
While all titles are special, winning one in the year of CoVid may be just a bit sweeter.
“When we couldn’t get together as a group, when we couldn’t get in the weight room together due to the pandemic, it would have been easy to sit around on the couch and take it easy,” Casto said. “But we had guys who found a way to put the work in. They found a way to get in the weight room and get ready for the season. I’m glad we were able to play and get the season in. This wasn’t an easy year and to see the guys go out and win like we did today was pretty special.”
Riverheads’ championship run may not be over just yet. While the team loses a talented group of seniors, Riverheads returns plenty of talent, size and depth to chase another title.
And, that quest is just around the corner.
“Three months from today, we’ll be back at it,” said Casto.
That’s Aug. 1, first day of practice when high school football moves back to its traditional fall season.