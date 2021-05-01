Riverheads seniors end memorable career with milestone accomplishment

“You know, that’s just the way I do things here. If you come in here with a big ego, you might want to go somewhere else to play,” Casto said.” It’s a team game and that’s how we go about things. In this day and age of me me me, I have kids here at Riverheads who buy into to what we’re doing. One thing about Zach that people don’t realize — he’s a better blocker than he is a runner. It doesn’t matter if it’s Zach, Caden, Cy (Cox), any of our backs. When one of those guys score, we score as a team. The backs are not doing it without blocking. The unsung heroes on our offense are the linemen. They never get their names in the paper, but they’re the guys that make it possible.”