Riverheads, Stuarts Draft football top regions in latest VHSL power ratings

Buffalo Gap (2-1) is the closest to cracking a top four spot as the Bison currently sit No. 5 in Region 2B behind Clarke County and Page County, who are tied for third. The Bison host county rival Wilson Memorial on Friday, while Clarke’s game against Strasburg has been canceled because of health and safety protocols within the Eagles’ program. Clarke and Page have played only two games, while the Bison are playing their fourth this week. Page is at winless Stonewall Jackson on Friday.

Staunton (1-2) is tied for sixth with Luray in Region 2B, but well behind Buffalo Gap. The Storm, coming off back-to-back lopsided losses to Fort Defiance and the Bison after a last-play win to open the season against East Rockingham, have a daunting schedule ahead as Riverheads and Stuarts Draft descend on Staunton Memorial Stadium the next two Fridays.

Life in the loaded Region 3C where the top five teams are all unbeaten does not look promising for Fort Defiance (1-2), Wilson (1-2) and Waynesboro (0-3). The Indians are tied for ninth, while the Green Hornets are 11th and the Little Giants tied for 13th.

Speaking of the Giants, they have a solid shot at ending their 24-game losing streak Friday at winless East Rockingham (0-5), which has been outscored 83-7 in its last three games. Waynesboro’s streak became the second-longest in the state after Park View-Sterling stopped its 28-game skid last Friday by beating first-year Loudoun County school Lightridge 28-27 in double overtime. Cumberland still holds the dubious honor of the longest at 38 games.