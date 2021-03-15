Riverheads, Stuarts Draft football top regions in latest VHSL power ratings

The abbreviated high school football season has hit the halfway post, and the clock is rapidly ticking down to gain entry into the reduced playoff field.
The Virginia High School League released its latest power ratings Monday, which showed only two of the area’s seven teams are currently positioned in the playoffs through the first three weeks of action.
Unlike a normal year when the top eight teams in a region qualify for the postseason, only the top four will be advancing after the six-week regular season. That leaves little wiggle room for error with just three weeks left to play.
Also the playoffs have been reduced from five weeks to four.
It should come as no surprise that unbeaten powerhouses Riverheads (3-0) and Stuarts Draft (3-0) are the two teams solidly entrenched at the top of their respective regions. The four-time defending Class 1 state champion Gladiators have a commanding lead atop Region 1B, while the Cougars are comfortably ahead of Strasburg in Region 2B.
When the state playoffs were last seen in 2019, Riverheads and Stuarts Draft were playing in championship games at Salem Stadium. The Gladiators withstood Galax 31-24 for the Class 1 title, while the Cougars came up short against Appomattox County, 42-21, in the Class 2 clash.
After the Gladiators and Cougars, the other five teams in the area are facing uphill battles to reach the playoffs.
Buffalo Gap (2-1) is the closest to cracking a top four spot as the Bison currently sit No. 5 in Region 2B behind Clarke County and Page County, who are tied for third. The Bison host county rival Wilson Memorial on Friday, while Clarke’s game against Strasburg has been canceled because of health and safety protocols within the Eagles’ program. Clarke and Page have played only two games, while the Bison are playing their fourth this week. Page is at winless Stonewall Jackson on Friday.
Staunton (1-2) is tied for sixth with Luray in Region 2B, but well behind Buffalo Gap. The Storm, coming off back-to-back lopsided losses to Fort Defiance and the Bison after a last-play win to open the season against East Rockingham, have a daunting schedule ahead as Riverheads and Stuarts Draft descend on Staunton Memorial Stadium the next two Fridays.
Life in the loaded Region 3C where the top five teams are all unbeaten does not look promising for Fort Defiance (1-2), Wilson (1-2) and Waynesboro (0-3). The Indians are tied for ninth, while the Green Hornets are 11th and the Little Giants tied for 13th.
Speaking of the Giants, they have a solid shot at ending their 24-game losing streak Friday at winless East Rockingham (0-5), which has been outscored 83-7 in its last three games. Waynesboro’s streak became the second-longest in the state after Park View-Sterling stopped its 28-game skid last Friday by beating first-year Loudoun County school Lightridge 28-27 in double overtime. Cumberland still holds the dubious honor of the longest at 38 games.