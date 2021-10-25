Riverheads, Stuarts Draft remain on top in latest VHSL football power ratings

Riverheads and Stuarts Draft remain in the driver’s seat to lock up the top seeds in their respective regions after Monday’s release of the Virginia High School League’s football power ratings.

The Gladiators, who have a 44-game winning streak, are in no trouble to secure the No. 1 seed in Region 1B and home-field advantage throughout the regional playoffs, and perhaps the state semifinals, as the regular season comes down to its final two weeks.

The burning question in Region 1B is whether Buffalo Gap (5-3) can overtake Central Lunenburg for the No. 2 seed, which brings an all-important first-round bye. The Bison have a pair of road games to conclude the regular season at slumping Wilson Memorial and one-win Fort Defiance, both Class 3 schools, which would give Gap more valuable power points.

Although Stuarts Draft (5-1) is currently No. 1 in Region 2B, the Cougars don’t enjoy the wiggle room as do the Gladiators. Draft is less than two points ahead of Central Woodstock and Strasburg, which are tied for second. The Cougars also finish out on the road at Fort Defiance before the season’s second showdown with Riverheads. The Gladiators won the first clash 28-10 on Sept. 17 after trailing 10-7 at halftime.