Riverheads, Stuarts Draft stand tall atop their regions in VHSL football power ratings

The final week of the high school football regular season is going to offer little suspense when it comes to playoff drama.
The fate of Buffalo Gap is the only playoff question yet to be answered. The Bison are on tedious life support in Region 2B to secure one of the four berths.
Gap slipped one spot to No. 6 in the Virginia High School League power ratings released Monday after its 63-18 loss at Riverheads. In order to make the postseason, the injury-plagued Bison must first knock off rival Fort Defiance on Thursday, and then do a lot of scoreboard watching and praying that the results from Bull Run District go in their favor to dislodge one team currently in the top four.
While the Bison are teetering on the brink, Riverheads and Stuarts Draft have no such worries.
The Gladiators and Cougars have locked up the No. 1 seeds in their respective regions. The two powerhouses finish the regular season Thursday in Greenville with their second consecutive battle of unbeatens (Riverheads won 49-14 at Draft in 2019). Other than for bragging rights, the outcome will have no bearing on the playoffs.
Riverheads is guaranteed the top seed in Region 1B, while Stuarts Draft is likewise in Region 2B. The Gladiators and Cougars have home-field advantage for both rounds of regional play. The postseason begins April 9.
As a reminder, no state championship games will be played at Salem Stadium. The Region A or B state semifinal winner has been predetermined to be the host for the title game, meaning the Gladiators and Cougars could be playing for the championship on their home fields May 1.
Also for the state semifinals, instead of the team with the higher power rating hosting, the Region B champion travels to the Region A winner. That means Riverheads and Draft would be hitting the road.
Unfortunately for the other four teams in the area — Waynesboro, Wilson Memorial, Staunton and Fort Defiance — the playoffs aren’t in the cards after the finish to the abbreviated regular season.
There will, however, be extra football for Staunton and Waynesboro as the two old rivals are going to play each other for the first time since 2016 on April 9 at the Little Giants’ home in the Plus-1 game. Consider this an appetizer to the fall when Waynesboro joins the Shenandoah District.
The optional Plus-1 contest is there for non-playoff teams to get in an extra game if they so choose.
Wilson wants to play a Plus-1 game, but presently can’t find a dance partner. Fort Defiance won’t be participating in one as the school administration wants to give its athletes a short break before the start of spring sports. Buffalo Gap is strongly leaning toward not playing as well if it doesn’t make the postseason.
Region 3C
(Top 4 teams qualify)
1. Brookville (5-0) 24.40
2. Rockbridge County (5-0) 23.60
3. Turner Ashby (5-0) 22.00
4. Heritage-Lynchburg (4-1) 21.00
5. Liberty Christian (3-1) 20.75
6. Monticello (3-2) 20.40
7. Western Albemarle (3-2) 19.60
8. Wilson Memorial (3-2) 18.80
9. Broadway (3-1) 18.75
10. Fluvanna County (1-4) 14.60
T11. Fort Defiance (1-4) 14.40
T11. Spotswood (1-4) 14.40
13. Waynesboro (1-4) 14.00
14. Rustburg (0-4) 12.25
15. Charlottesville (0-6) 12.17
16. Liberty-Bedford (0-5) 11.60
Region 2B
(Top 4 teams qualify)
1. Stuarts Draft (5-0) 22.80
2. Strasburg (4-1) 19.40
3. Page County (3-1) 17.00
4. Clarke County (2-1) 15.67
5. Luray (3-2) 15.60
6. Buffalo Gap (2-3) 15.40
7. Staunton (1-4) 11.40
8. Stonewall Jackson (1-4) 10.80
9. East Rockingham (0-6) 10.60
10. Madison County (0-5) 8.60
Region 1B
(Top 4 teams quality)
1. Riverheads (5-0) 22.80
2. Central Lunenburg (2-2) 15.25
3. Altavista (2-3) 13.80
4. William Campbell (2-3) 13.60
5. Franklin (0-1) 10.00
6. Cumberland (0-4) 7.50
7. Rappahannock County (0-1) 5.00