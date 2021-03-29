Riverheads, Stuarts Draft stand tall atop their regions in VHSL football power ratings

As a reminder, no state championship games will be played at Salem Stadium. The Region A or B state semifinal winner has been predetermined to be the host for the title game, meaning the Gladiators and Cougars could be playing for the championship on their home fields May 1.

Also for the state semifinals, instead of the team with the higher power rating hosting, the Region B champion travels to the Region A winner. That means Riverheads and Draft would be hitting the road.

Unfortunately for the other four teams in the area — Waynesboro, Wilson Memorial, Staunton and Fort Defiance — the playoffs aren’t in the cards after the finish to the abbreviated regular season.

There will, however, be extra football for Staunton and Waynesboro as the two old rivals are going to play each other for the first time since 2016 on April 9 at the Little Giants’ home in the Plus-1 game. Consider this an appetizer to the fall when Waynesboro joins the Shenandoah District.

The optional Plus-1 contest is there for non-playoff teams to get in an extra game if they so choose.