Riverheads, Stuarts Draft strengthen leads in their regions in VHSL football power ratings

Riverheads and Stuarts Draft tightened their strangleholds on the No. 1 seeds in their respective regions with only two weeks left in the truncated regular season.
In the latest Virginia High School League power ratings released Tuesday, the Gladiators and Cougars are virtual locks to have home-field advantage throughout the two rounds of the regional playoffs, which begin April 9.
If the four-time defending Class 1 state champion Gladiators and the 2019 Class 2 runner-up Cougars advance to back to the state level, the format will be different than years past.
First, no state championship games will be played at Salem Stadium. The Region A or B state semifinal winner has been predetermined to be the host for the title game, meaning the Gladiators and Cougars could be playing for the championship on their home fields May 1.
The second difference comes in the state semifinals. Instead of the team with the higher power rating hosting, the Region B champion travels to the Region A winner. That means Riverheads and Draft would have to hit the road.
The Gladiators and Cougars remain the only area teams that are currently in the playoff field. The regional playoffs have been reduced from eight teams to four, just like it use to be years ago.
In Region 2B, Buffalo Gap remained in the No. 5 spot, but the Bison lost ground on reaching that final playoff position after their 27-14 setback last Friday to Wilson Memorial. The road to sliding into that playoff berth doesn’t get any easier for the Bison as they travel Friday to Riverheads before closing out at home April Fools’ Day against Fort Defiance.
Staunton, which has lost three straight, holds down the No. 7 spot in Region 2B.
The Green Hornets made the biggest leap of the local teams on the heels of their win over Gap. Wilson surged from No. 11 last week to No. 8 in Region 3C, which in a normal season would put the Hornets in the final playoff spot, but unfortunately they are still a good distance behind No. 4 Western Albemarle.
Wilson finally plays its first home game Friday after four road dates to start the season as Fort Defiance visits before welcoming the Storm to finish out.
The Indians are deadlocked with Spotswood at No. 11 in Region 3C, while Waynesboro, fresh off ending the state’s second-longest losing streak at 24 games after beating East Rockingham, sits at No. 13.
Region 3C
(Top 4 teams qualify)
1. Brookville (4-0) 24.00
2. Rockbridge County (4-0) 22.50
3. Turner Ashby (4-0) 22.00
4. Western Albemarle (3-1) 20.25
5. Liberty Christian (2-1) 20.00
6. Monticello (3-2) 19.60
7. Heritage-Lynchburg (3-1) 19.50
8. Wilson Memorial (2-2) 17.50
9. Broadway (2-1) 17.33
10. Fluvanna County (1-2) 14.75
T11. Fort Defiance (1-3) 14.50
T11. Spotswood (1-3) 14.50
13. Waynesboro (1-3) 13.75
14. Charlottesville (0-4) 11.20
T15. Rustburg (0-3) 11.00
T15. Liberty-Bedford (0-3) 11.00
Region 2B
(Top 4 teams qualify)
1. Stuarts Draft (4-0) 22.50
T2. Page County (3-0) 18.00
T2. Clarke County (2-0) 18.00
4. Strasburg (3-1) 17.25
5. Buffalo Gap (2-2) 15.50
6. Luray (2-2) 13.25
7. Staunton (1-3) 11.25
8. East Rockingham (0-6) 10.00
T9. Madison County (0-4) 8.50
T9. Stonewall Jackson (0-4) 8.50
Region 1B
(Top 4 teams quality)