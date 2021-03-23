Riverheads, Stuarts Draft strengthen leads in their regions in VHSL football power ratings

Riverheads and Stuarts Draft tightened their strangleholds on the No. 1 seeds in their respective regions with only two weeks left in the truncated regular season.

In the latest Virginia High School League power ratings released Tuesday, the Gladiators and Cougars are virtual locks to have home-field advantage throughout the two rounds of the regional playoffs, which begin April 9.

If the four-time defending Class 1 state champion Gladiators and the 2019 Class 2 runner-up Cougars advance to back to the state level, the format will be different than years past.

First, no state championship games will be played at Salem Stadium. The Region A or B state semifinal winner has been predetermined to be the host for the title game, meaning the Gladiators and Cougars could be playing for the championship on their home fields May 1.

The second difference comes in the state semifinals. Instead of the team with the higher power rating hosting, the Region B champion travels to the Region A winner. That means Riverheads and Draft would have to hit the road.

The Gladiators and Cougars remain the only area teams that are currently in the playoff field. The regional playoffs have been reduced from eight teams to four, just like it use to be years ago.