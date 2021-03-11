Riverheads survives feisty Staunton volleyball team

GREENVILLE — After 474 days, the wait is finally over.

The last time the Riverheads Gladiators took the volleyball court before Thursday’s Shenandoah District matchup with Staunton was the 2019 state championship game.

Gladiator coach Nyssa Stapleton was eager to get back on the court, and her team didn’t disappoint.

The Gladiators fought off a feisty Storm ball club for a 25-17, 25-21, 25-18 victory in the season opener.

“They played very well,” Stapleton said. “We’ve been trying to do scrimmage-type plays in practice, because we’re three games behind everybody else. It’s hard to come out when everybody else has played, especially during a COVID season, when you don’t know what to expect. I think they played really well together considering they’re so late getting into the season.”

Down one starter, the resilient Staunton team showed bright flashes all nights. After dropping the first game, Staunton broke open a 10-10 tie in game two to take a 19-15 lead. Kellsye Miller’s kill gave the Storm a four-point advantage and the momentum late.

However, Staunton had four uncharacteristic hitting errors on four straight plays, allowing Gladiators to tie the game up and eventually pull out a four-point win.