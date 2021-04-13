Riverheads sweeps Altavista in Region 1B volleyball tournament semifinals

GREENVILLE — Riverheads has been itching to get the volleyball postseason started for a few weeks, and the Gladiators didn’t disappoint when the time arrived.
The top-seeded Gladiators needed only 54 minutes Tuesday night to dispatch the overmatched and overwhelmed fourth-seeded Altavista Colonels 25-9, 25-11, 25-6 in the Region 1B tournament semifinals.
Next up for Riverheads is the Region 1B championship clash 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Rappahannock County. The second-seeded Panthers swept out third-seeded Cumberland in Tuesday’s other semifinal mismatch.
Riverheads (9-2) is now only two victories away from playing in its third straight Class 1 state championship. The previous two visits have not been kind to the Gladiators as Patrick Henry-Glade Spring swept them in 2018 and Auburn won in four sets in 2019.
Riverheads head coach Nyssa Stapleton has been saying for a few weeks that the regular season was starting to lag and the team wanted to get going with the postseason.
“We were focused from the start and we didn’t let up,” she said. “The girls have really been looking forward to the postseason. We are right where we want to be, and that is winning and advancing.”
The Gladiators had a scary moment in practice Friday when senior middle hitter Eva Frederick suffered a light sprain in the same knee in which she had previously torn the ACL in 2019. Frederick played Tuesday in a heavy brace, but spent the latter part the match on the bench once the outcome was going to be clear.
“We can’t afford to lose her,” Stapleton said. “She did a very light practice Monday. When I saw a couple Altavista girls come under the net, I said it was time to get her out. There was no need to risk more injury.”
Altavista (3-9) led only once in match at 2-0 to begin the second set, otherwise, it was all Gladiators.
The Colonels had no answers for Riverheads’ aggressiveness and physicality at the net. The Gladiators recorded 13 deflection blocks and seven stuff blocks. Kendyl Argenbright had half of those 20 blocks.
Riverheads used a 15-1 blitz to seize control of the opening set at 19-3. Samantha Moore and Amelia Tomlinson each had three aces during the run.
The Colonels hung around in the second set, trailing 11-8 before Riverheads scored the next eight points, which Frederick and Sydney Phillips ended with kills. The Gladiators used four Altavista errors and Taia Chandler’s kill to wrap up the set.
Riverheads simply dominated the third set, opening with an 8-0 spurt and later adding a 13-0 barrage that ballooned the lead to 24-4. Phillips put the finishing touches on the match with a kill that just caught the back line.
Phillips ended the night with nine kills, nine points, seven digs and one ace. Dayton Moore had 26 assists, four digs, two kills and one block, while Argenbright besides her 10 blocks also contributed six digs, six points and one ace. Amelia Tomlinson had 17 points, four aces, six kills and five digs.