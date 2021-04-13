Riverheads sweeps Altavista in Region 1B volleyball tournament semifinals

GREENVILLE — Riverheads has been itching to get the volleyball postseason started for a few weeks, and the Gladiators didn’t disappoint when the time arrived.

The top-seeded Gladiators needed only 54 minutes Tuesday night to dispatch the overmatched and overwhelmed fourth-seeded Altavista Colonels 25-9, 25-11, 25-6 in the Region 1B tournament semifinals.

Next up for Riverheads is the Region 1B championship clash 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Rappahannock County. The second-seeded Panthers swept out third-seeded Cumberland in Tuesday’s other semifinal mismatch.

Riverheads (9-2) is now only two victories away from playing in its third straight Class 1 state championship. The previous two visits have not been kind to the Gladiators as Patrick Henry-Glade Spring swept them in 2018 and Auburn won in four sets in 2019.

Riverheads head coach Nyssa Stapleton has been saying for a few weeks that the regular season was starting to lag and the team wanted to get going with the postseason.

“We were focused from the start and we didn’t let up,” she said. “The girls have really been looking forward to the postseason. We are right where we want to be, and that is winning and advancing.”