Riverheads tops Wilson Memorial in volleyball to win fourth straight

GREENVILLE — Riverheads volleyball is finding its groove. Wilson Memorial has fallen and can’t get up.
The Gladiators cruised to their fourth straight victory Thursday night by handing the Green Hornets their fourth consecutive loss with a 25-12, 18-25, 25-14, 25-20 decision in Shenandoah District play.
Riverheads (5-1, 5-1) beat its county rival for the second time in six days as the Gladiators began the second half of their abbreviated schedule. The Gladiators currently sit atop the Region 1B volleyball rankings, which would give them home-court advantage throughout the two rounds of four-team regional tournament.
“Our goal is to get the top seed and stay at home for the regionals,” Riverheads head coach Nyssa Stapleton said.
Other than the sweep at the hands of Fort Defiance, which is the only loss, the Gladiators have dropped only two sets in the five victories.
On the other side, youthful Wilson (3-4, 2-4) is in a free fall after starting the season with three straight victories.
“We are trying to improve every day with a young team,” said Wilson head coach Lauren Grove of her squad that has seven sophomores. “We are seeing glimpses, but we are not 100 percent there yet.”
Riverheads used a 10-2 surge behind freshman Amelia Tomlinson’s four kills to break open the first set at 16-5. The Hornets helped their demise by spraying errant hits all over the gym.
“Maybe they can make the volleyball court bigger for us,” Grove said. “As a young team, we must come out ready to play. We can’t be having these slow starts.”
The Hornets stepped up their effort in the second set, while Riverheads let off the throttle. Wilson scored six of the final seven points, the last one on Allison Sites’ kill.
Stapleton wasn’t thrilled with her team’s letdown.
“We started out playing our best, and then we began to play it safe,” she said. “We have to go full throttle the entire match. We can’t afford to have these lapses when the postseason begins.”
The Gladiators received their coach’s message in the third and fourth sets.
Ahead 15-13, Riverheads finished the third set on a 10-1 blitz, sparked by the net play of Kendyl Argenbright and Tomlinson.
Riverheads took early control of the fourth set at 14-8, but the feisty Hornets battled back for a 20-all deadlock. Tomlinson’s back-to-back kills ignited a match-ending 5-0 run that also saw an ace from Samantha Moore that brought the set to match point.
Stapleton said finally getting into a routine has done wonders for the team.
“Two matches a week and normal practices are working for us,” she said. “Hopefully we can keep the winning going.”
Dayton Moore led the Gladiators with 34 assists, 14 digs and 13 points. Argenbright had 11 kills, seven digs and three blocks, while Tomlinson ripped 12 kills along with 10 digs and five points.
For the Hornets, Molly Ballew had 17 assists and Anastasia Dunford recorded seven kills. Ciarra Minor made six blocks and Sites had 16 digs.
“We will get there. I have confidence in them,” Grove said. “The kids are willing to put in the work to get to where they need to be.”
The Gladiators are on the road Monday at Staunton, while the Hornets host Stuarts Draft the same night as the regular season enters its final two weeks.