Riverheads tops Wilson Memorial in volleyball to win fourth straight

GREENVILLE — Riverheads volleyball is finding its groove. Wilson Memorial has fallen and can’t get up.

The Gladiators cruised to their fourth straight victory Thursday night by handing the Green Hornets their fourth consecutive loss with a 25-12, 18-25, 25-14, 25-20 decision in Shenandoah District play.

Riverheads (5-1, 5-1) beat its county rival for the second time in six days as the Gladiators began the second half of their abbreviated schedule. The Gladiators currently sit atop the Region 1B volleyball rankings, which would give them home-court advantage throughout the two rounds of four-team regional tournament.

“Our goal is to get the top seed and stay at home for the regionals,” Riverheads head coach Nyssa Stapleton said.

Other than the sweep at the hands of Fort Defiance, which is the only loss, the Gladiators have dropped only two sets in the five victories.

On the other side, youthful Wilson (3-4, 2-4) is in a free fall after starting the season with three straight victories.

“We are trying to improve every day with a young team,” said Wilson head coach Lauren Grove of her squad that has seven sophomores. “We are seeing glimpses, but we are not 100 percent there yet.”