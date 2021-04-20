Riverheads volleyball team beats Middlesex to reach Class 1 championship

GREENVILLE — Will the third time be the charm? The Riverheads volleyball team will have the answer to that burning question in 72 hours.
The Gladiators powered their way to a third consecutive Class 1 championship match appearance Tuesday night after surviving the Middlesex Chargers 25-8, 23-25, 25-23, 25-15 in the state semifinals.
The match was nowhere near as easy as the Region 1B tournament when the Gladiators took out both opponents in less than an hour. The lopsided first-set win may have given Riverheads a false sense of security as the Chargers came alive to snag the second set and they were on the cusp of taking the third before the Gladiators rallied to turn the tide.
Middlesex’s season came to an end at Riverheads for the second straight year after the Gladiators swept the Chargers in the 2019 state quarterfinals.
Riverheads (11-2) will have a familiar foe waiting Friday in the title match in unbeaten and defending Class 1 state champion Auburn (17-0). The Gladiators have to go on the road to the Eagles for the elusive title. Auburn advanced by knocking out Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15 in Tuesday’s other state semifinal.
Title matches haven’t been kind to the Gladiators in their last two trips, getting swept by Patrick Henry-Glade Spring in 2018 and falling in four sets to Auburn in the most recently played volleyball championship in 2019.
The Gladiators trailed in the third set 20-18 before Eva Frederick’s kill gave her team a 21-20 lead. After ties at 21 and 22, the Gladiators used a bad Middlesex serve, a hitting error and Sydney Phillips’ set-clinching kill to escape.
Phillips, who will be making her third appearance in the state championship, came alive in the fourth set and put the team on her shoulders. With the Gladiators behind 10-8, Phillips finished a set-changing 9-0 blitz with consecutive kills as Riverheads roared to a 17-10 advantage. Phillips also had a block and dink during the run, while Amelia Tomlinson served back-to-back aces.
Middlesex never challenged again as Kendyl Argenbright’s kill sent the Gladiators to the state championship.
Phillips, who had six kills in the decisive fourth set, said it is not always about kills.
“You have to find the right spots, and you don’t need to kill it every time,” she said. “You have to play smarter in tight situations like the one we were in.”
Riverheads head coach Nyssa Stapleton, who is 0-3 in state title matches, including her senior year as a player at Riverheads in 2015, praised Phillips for her determination.
“She wanted the win so bad to get another chance at the title,” Stapleton said. “She took over in the fourth set. She wasn’t going to let us lose.”
The Gladiators led wire-to-wire in the first set, using a 10-0 spurt with Dayton Moore at the service line to take a 22-7 lead. Moore had an ace during the assault, while Phillips ripped three kills.
Kills by Argenbright and Sarah Campbell, and a Middlesex hitting error, wrapped up the 15-minute set.
Any hopes for another quick match went awry for Riverheads in the second set when the intensity level drastically dropped. The Gladiators fell behind 20-15, but regrouped to tie the set at 22-all on Campbell’s dink and back-to-back aces by Taia Chandler. Middlesex scored three of the last four points, the final one when a Riverheads serve sailed long.
“That has been the story of our second sets all season,” Stapleton said. “We just seem to go into a funk. The competition is a lot tougher at the state level, and we have to push through and not have these lapses.”
The only highlight of the second set for Riverheads came when Moore reached a milestone with her 2,000th career assist.
“I didn’t know I was close,” she said. “When they stopped the match, I thought something happened with the scoreboard. I broke down when they made the announcement and gave me the ball. This was the best thing I have ever achieved until hopefully winning a state championship. That would be the cherry on top.”
Stapleton is confident her team is prepared for the third time playing in the championship.
“I think we are a wiser team in general,” she said. “We have another long bus ride just like the previous two times, and I think the girls will keep their focus and stay excited.
“Playing in the tough Shenandoah District has helped us so much in being able to succeed,” Stapleton said. “The competition has prepared us for what’s ahead.”
Moore finished with 43 assists, 10 digs and 10 points. Phillips had 19 kills, nine digs and seven blocks, while Argenbright added eight kills, nine digs, six blocks and six points. Tomlinson contributed nine kills, four digs and 11 points, including three aces. Frederick had 10 digs and the budding sophomore Chandler recorded 20 digs, which Stapleton said had a huge impact on the match.
The ‘third time is a charm’ sentiment was echoed by the players, and for Stapleton, a fourth time, after the match.
“Hopefully our time will finally come Friday,” Stapleton said. “To keep getting so close and not getting it has been so agonizing.”