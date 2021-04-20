Riverheads volleyball team beats Middlesex to reach Class 1 championship

“She wanted the win so bad to get another chance at the title,” Stapleton said. “She took over in the fourth set. She wasn’t going to let us lose.”

The Gladiators led wire-to-wire in the first set, using a 10-0 spurt with Dayton Moore at the service line to take a 22-7 lead. Moore had an ace during the assault, while Phillips ripped three kills.

Kills by Argenbright and Sarah Campbell, and a Middlesex hitting error, wrapped up the 15-minute set.

Any hopes for another quick match went awry for Riverheads in the second set when the intensity level drastically dropped. The Gladiators fell behind 20-15, but regrouped to tie the set at 22-all on Campbell’s dink and back-to-back aces by Taia Chandler. Middlesex scored three of the last four points, the final one when a Riverheads serve sailed long.

“That has been the story of our second sets all season,” Stapleton said. “We just seem to go into a funk. The competition is a lot tougher at the state level, and we have to push through and not have these lapses.”

The only highlight of the second set for Riverheads came when Moore reached a milestone with her 2,000th career assist.