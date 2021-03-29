Riverheads volleyball team extends winning streak against Staunton

STAUNTON — Riverheads added another scalp to its sweep belt Monday night as the Gladiators overcame a slow start to take down the Staunton Storm 25-22, 25-22, 25-16 in Shenandoah District volleyball played in the renovated Paul Hatcher Gymnasium.
In running their winning streak to five matches, the Gladiators recorded their fourth sweep in seven district encounters. Riverheads (6-1, 6-1) is solidly entrenched at the No. 1 spot in Region 1B for home-court advantage throughout both rounds.
Despite the loss, Staunton (4-4, 3-4) is still in prime position to host a first-round match in the Region 2B tournament. The Storm are currently the No. 2 seeds.
Add Riverheads head coach Nyssa Stapleton to the long, long list of coaches in every sport who have a disdain for playing on Mondays.
“Not my favorite day of the week to play,” she said. “We always seem to get at least one a season, and every one we seem to get off to rough starts.”
The biggest lead either team enjoyed in the first set was three points. Staunton led 19-16 before the Gladiators used a 6-0 run behind Kendyl Argenbright’s three aces for a 22-19 advantage. Riverheads used a net serve by the Storm to close out the set.
Riverheads appeared to have the second set well in hand at 15-6, but the Storm roared back to take a 21-20 lead on back-to-back kills by Sidney Fix and Ameiya Robinson.
But the Gladiators regrouped to end the set on a 5-1 run, capped by Argenbright dropping an ace that just caught the sideline.
“We may get off to slow starts, but the girls always figure out a way to end it,” Stapleton said. “They seem to get the key points in the clutch.”
The third set was all Gladiators as they surged to a 14-6 lead after an Amelia Tomlinson kill and never were threatened.
“It took us two sets to get fully awake,” Stapleton said. “We got down to business in the third.”
The Riverheads head coach likes where her team is at as the regular season enters its penultimate week.
“We finally are in a good routine with playing and practicing,” Stapleton said. “We have our sights set on getting that top seed for the regionals.”
Dayton Moore recorded 25 digs and six digs for the Gladiators, while Sydney Phillips had eight kills and five digs. The freshman Tomlinson registered 11 digs, six kills and 10 points.
Staunton head coach Roger Davis had a blunt assessment of the match.
“Our hitting percentage killed us and they won first contact,” he said. “If you can’t do those two things, you will lose quickly.”
Robinson led the Storm at the net with seven kills, while Lillian Kopia and Fix each had six. Gabby Liccione tallied 29 assists. Kellsye Miller had four digs as the team only totaled 11 in the match. Emma Witt served two aces.
Both teams wrap up their pre-spring break schedules Wednesday. The Gladiators have a home showdown with first-place Fort Defiance, while the Storm travel to Stuarts Draft.
“It should be a good one,” said Stapleton of the Indians, who handed Riverheads its lone loss with a sweep. “We definitely will find out where we stand.”