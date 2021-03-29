Riverheads volleyball team extends winning streak against Staunton

But the Gladiators regrouped to end the set on a 5-1 run, capped by Argenbright dropping an ace that just caught the sideline.

“We may get off to slow starts, but the girls always figure out a way to end it,” Stapleton said. “They seem to get the key points in the clutch.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The third set was all Gladiators as they surged to a 14-6 lead after an Amelia Tomlinson kill and never were threatened.

“It took us two sets to get fully awake,” Stapleton said. “We got down to business in the third.”

The Riverheads head coach likes where her team is at as the regular season enters its penultimate week.

“We finally are in a good routine with playing and practicing,” Stapleton said. “We have our sights set on getting that top seed for the regionals.”

Dayton Moore recorded 25 digs and six digs for the Gladiators, while Sydney Phillips had eight kills and five digs. The freshman Tomlinson registered 11 digs, six kills and 10 points.

Staunton head coach Roger Davis had a blunt assessment of the match.

“Our hitting percentage killed us and they won first contact,” he said. “If you can’t do those two things, you will lose quickly.”