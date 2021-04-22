Riverheads volleyball team hopes third time is the charm when it plays in state title match

Moore, who recorded career assist No. 2,000 in the win over Middlesex, knows the team will be ready for the big stage.

“We’re not going to be in shock,” she said. “We’ve been there twice. We know what it’s going to be like. This time hopefully we can persevere and push through, and bring the title home.”

Junior hitter Kendyl Argenbright, a key target of Moore’s assists, is ready for another shot at winning the title.

“I really love going back. This is another chance for us to win it all,” she said.

The Gladiators’ strategy will be to focus on the game within the game. Stapleton has her team focus on five-point segments during each set.

“Looking at a whole game can be overwhelming,” she said. “They have to stay focused. I always tell them to go by fives. We’ll push to five and then will push to 10. We always go in small segments.”

Both Argenbright and Moore believe a fast start will be key.

“We want to start off strong. We need to stay up and be loud. Communicate and help each other out,” Argenbright said.