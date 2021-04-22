Riverheads volleyball team hopes third time is the charm when it plays in state title match

GREENVILLE — When it comes to playing for a state championship, the Riverheads volleyball team is no stranger to the big stage.
The Gladiators bounced previously unbeaten Middlesex in four sets Tuesday night in a semifinal matchup to reach the Class 1 championship game for the third straight year.
In the previous trips, the Gladiators finished as state runner-up, getting swept in 2018 by Patrick Henry-Glade Spring and falling in four sets to Auburn in 2019.
Riverheads travels to Auburn High School on Friday for a title rematch with the defending Class 1 state champion Eagles. The match is set for a 7 p.m. start.
This time, the Gladiators are definitely looking for a different result.
“I’m so excited,” Riverheads junior setter Dayton Moore said. “Hey, they say third time’s a charm. Hopefully we can make that come true.”
The Gladiators enter the championship game with an 11-2 overall record. The two losses came against Fort Defiance, one of the top Class 3 in the area. Riverheads did not play a Class 1 team until regional play started. The Gladiators are 3-0 against those foes.
Auburn enters the state title game with a perfect 17-0 record. The Eagles defeated Patrick Henry-Glade Spring in four sets to reach the title match.
The Eagles are looking for their fifth championship under head coach Sherry Millirons since 2012. Auburn won back-to-back-to-back titles from 2012-14 in straight sets during Millirons’ first tenure as head coach. Millirons returned to the sideline in 2019 for a fourth crown, which came at the expense of the Gladiators.
Riverheads and Auburn may have met for the 2019 title, but the Gladiators will have an experience edge going into Friday night’s championship clash.
Riverheads has seven upperclassmen, including five seniors, who are playing in their third straight title match. Auburn had six seniors playing significant roles in the 2019 contest. Friday night, three sophomores and a junior will play key points for the Eagles.
Junior outside hitter Allyson Martin is the team’s top player, while sophomore outside hitter Madeline Lavergne has come on strong late in the season. Libero Sara Nichols is the only senior, so good luck to future opponents in the next few years.
Riverheads head coach Nyssa Stapleton, who also came out on the wrong end of a state title match as a senior at Riverheads in 2015 and desperately doesn’t want to go 0-4, believes that experience will pay dividends.
“We’re ready for anything,” said Stapleton following the team’s semifinal win. “I say it every year, these girls want it so bad. They work so well together. That chemistry, how bad they want it, how close they work together, how much they stay after practice and put forth so much effort ... I think it’s really going to show this time.”
Moore, who recorded career assist No. 2,000 in the win over Middlesex, knows the team will be ready for the big stage.
“We’re not going to be in shock,” she said. “We’ve been there twice. We know what it’s going to be like. This time hopefully we can persevere and push through, and bring the title home.”
Junior hitter Kendyl Argenbright, a key target of Moore’s assists, is ready for another shot at winning the title.
“I really love going back. This is another chance for us to win it all,” she said.
The Gladiators’ strategy will be to focus on the game within the game. Stapleton has her team focus on five-point segments during each set.
“Looking at a whole game can be overwhelming,” she said. “They have to stay focused. I always tell them to go by fives. We’ll push to five and then will push to 10. We always go in small segments.”
Both Argenbright and Moore believe a fast start will be key.
“We want to start off strong. We need to stay up and be loud. Communicate and help each other out,” Argenbright said.
“Getting off to a good start and hitting our little goals will be important,” Moore said. “We need everyone playing the best game they can play. We need to leave it all out on the court.