Riverheads volleyball team loses to Auburn in Class 1 championship match

RINER — The Riverheads volleyball team found themselves on the wrong side of history Friday night as the Auburn Eagles completed their undefeated season with a 25-15, 25-8, 27-25 victory in the Class 1 championship.
The Eagles completed the back-to-back state championships, after also defeating Riverheads in 2019. However, it is the first time Auburn head coach Sherry Millirons has coached a team that finished without any blemishes on their resume.
“I’ve never had an undefeated season before,” Millirons said. “I’m so proud of these girls because they’re a young team. To see it end like this is awesome.”
Auburn was led by junior Allyson Martin, who notched an eye-catching 11 aces to only one service error. At every step, Martin was there to provide the swings that kept her team ahead and ultimately win the match in three sets.
“Allyson is a special player,” Millirons said. “She’s a great girl and a great teammate. These last three weeks, we have gotten so much better. And some of that is the stakes are higher, but they also all play travel. The travel season ended, and it’s helped us in the tip of the season.”
The two teams traded blows to open the first set, as the Eagles jumped out to a 5-1 lead before Riverheads rallied to even the game. Both teams were delivering big swings early as Auburn held a slight 13-12 edge.
From there, it was all Eagles. Martin delivered four aces in short succession as Auburn erupted for an 11-0 run before comfortably closing out the first set.
“Having to travel all the way here obviously put a little lag into things, but I think that happens to any team,” Riverheads head coach Nyssa Stapleton said. “It took a little bit of time for us to wake up, but they battled really hard.”
Auburn dominated the second set from wire-to-wire. The Eagles overpowered Riverheads as they scored the initial 10 points before the Gladiators got on the board.
Martin continued her assault from the service line as Auburn wrapped up the second set.
The Gladiators came out firing in the third set as freshman Amelia Tomlinson and senior Sydney Phillips racked up kills. A perfectly placed ball by junior Dayton Moore gave Riverheads the 16-12 advantage and prompted the Eagles to take a time out.
Auburn responded with seven consecutive points following the timeout, giving them the lead and putting them on the brink of back-to-back titles.
The Gladiators had some fight left, as they scurried around the court to continue to exchange points, but ultimately Martin provided a pair of kills that ended the match.
“I’ve lost a lot of close matches over the years in the semifinals, so it felt good to win this one,” Millirons said.
To go along with Martin’s 11 aces, she also notched 19 kills. Sophomore Madeline Lavergne also provided 11 digs and nine kills.
Tomlinson led the team with eight kills and six digs, while Phillips had the inverse of eight digs and six kills. Moore set up her teammates for 27 assists.
The title game loss was the third in a row for Riverheads, after losing to Auburn and Patrick Henry-Glade Spring in 2018. It is Stapleton’s fourth loss in the state title game, the past three years as a coach, and once as a player in 2014 to Gate City.
It will also be her last, as she is stepping away from coaching to be at home with her two-year-old son.
“He has started to notice when I’m leaving and he starts crying, and it makes me sad,” Stapleton said. “I just have to put something that I love doing [coaching] away for someone that I love. I just think that’s more important now.”
Despite her taking a step back from the sidelines, Stapleton said she’s still going to find a place in the stands.
“I made a lot of memories with these girls, and we’ve made such a bond over all the years,” Stapleton said. “The girls just marked it number three, because I’ve cried three times this season. I’m never emotional, so they’re proud of it. I’m going to miss them and I’ll be at their games.”