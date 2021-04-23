Riverheads volleyball team loses to Auburn in Class 1 championship match

To go along with Martin’s 11 aces, she also notched 19 kills. Sophomore Madeline Lavergne also provided 11 digs and nine kills.

Tomlinson led the team with eight kills and six digs, while Phillips had the inverse of eight digs and six kills. Moore set up her teammates for 27 assists.

The title game loss was the third in a row for Riverheads, after losing to Auburn and Patrick Henry-Glade Spring in 2018. It is Stapleton’s fourth loss in the state title game, the past three years as a coach, and once as a player in 2014 to Gate City.

It will also be her last, as she is stepping away from coaching to be at home with her two-year-old son.

“He has started to notice when I’m leaving and he starts crying, and it makes me sad,” Stapleton said. “I just have to put something that I love doing [coaching] away for someone that I love. I just think that’s more important now.”

Despite her taking a step back from the sidelines, Stapleton said she’s still going to find a place in the stands.

“I made a lot of memories with these girls, and we’ve made such a bond over all the years,” Stapleton said. “The girls just marked it number three, because I’ve cried three times this season. I’m never emotional, so they’re proud of it. I’m going to miss them and I’ll be at their games.”

