Riverheads volleyball team rolls past Rappahannock County in Region 1B tournament

“The girls came to work,” Moore said. “They were mentality focused and they owned it. When I arrived at the school, the seniors were studying film and taking notes. They were taking the match very serious because they didn’t want it to be the last one.

“That was a full and complete team effort. Dayton (Moore) was all over the floor setting the ball and Kendyl (Argenbright) did an excellent job seeing through the net and hitting the ball where they weren’t. All the girls are starting to pick up on that,” Moore said.

Riverheads started slowly, falling behind 4-2 in the first set before the engine started to hum. In the blink of an eye, the Gladiators scored 23 of the final 27 points. Argenbright got into the driver’s seat and took control with three kills and three aces.

The Gladiators went wire-to-wire in the second set, which Gracie Fulton ignited with a pair of aces.