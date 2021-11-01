Riverheads volleyball team rolls past Rappahannock County in Region 1B tournament

GREENVILLE — Riverheads vs. Buffalo Gap for a berth in a state tournament had school and region officials salivating over the prospects during the summer when the Bison dropped to Class 1. Their dreams are now reality right out of the gate.
The Gladiators set up the first of what each school hopes are many such events Monday night after dismantling the Rappahannock County Panthers 25-8, 25-17, 25-15 in the quarterfinals of the Region 1B volleyball tournament.
Now the big stage and bright lights will shine at Buffalo Gap on the third-seeded Gladiators and second-seeded Bison, who had the quarterfinal bye, at 6 p.m. Thursday in a winner-take-all semifinal clash for a berth in the Class 1 tournament.
“We know Gap very well and they know us very well,” Riverheads first-year head coach Amy Moore said. “It should be an exciting match. All the girls went through middle school together. It should be fun to see it play out, and fun for the fans with no travel involved.”
In a strange twist, the Gladiators and Panthers were facing off for the fourth time this season. Riverheads earned sweeps in the two regular-season meetings, while the Panthers won the best-of-three sets battle when the teams matched up at the Auburn Invitational.
The fourth get-together was a no-doubt beat down that lasted only 57 minutes. Rappahannock County, which is the lone Class 1 school in the Bull Run District, had no answers for the laser-sharp focus the Gladiators put on display.
“The girls came to work,” Moore said. “They were mentality focused and they owned it. When I arrived at the school, the seniors were studying film and taking notes. They were taking the match very serious because they didn’t want it to be the last one.
“That was a full and complete team effort. Dayton (Moore) was all over the floor setting the ball and Kendyl (Argenbright) did an excellent job seeing through the net and hitting the ball where they weren’t. All the girls are starting to pick up on that,” Moore said.
Riverheads started slowly, falling behind 4-2 in the first set before the engine started to hum. In the blink of an eye, the Gladiators scored 23 of the final 27 points. Argenbright got into the driver’s seat and took control with three kills and three aces.
The Gladiators went wire-to-wire in the second set, which Gracie Fulton ignited with a pair of aces.
Riverheads relaxed to begin the third set as the Panthers appeared to be getting some traction with an 8-4 advantage. Again that didn’t last long. The Gladiators buried the throttle to the tune of a 9-1 blitz, keyed by Argenbright’s three kills and one ace, to restore order. The Argenbright sisters ended the match in dramatic fashion as Kendyl had a block for the 24th point before she and Kale soared above the net for an assisted block to end it.
Kendyl Argenbright had no worries with playing the same team a fourth time.
“I think it’s good to play the same team again,” the senior said. “They got better each time we played them and that made us play better.”
Argenbright is looking forward to Thursday’s battle with their longtime county rival.
“Buffalo Gap has a good team and it will be a fun match to play in,” she said. “I think we can come out on top if we play at our best like we did tonight.”
Dayton Moore doled out 26 assists and even got in on the kill action with four. Kendyl Argenbright smashed 13 kills and delivered five aces, while Taia Chandler had four kills and five digs. Fulton scooped seven digs and dropped in four aces.