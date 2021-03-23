Riverheads volleyball team rolls past Stuarts Draft

GREENVILLE — The Riverheads volleyball team put on a hitting clinic Tuesday night as they comfortably swept the visiting Stuarts Draft Cougars 25-17, 25-14, 25-9 in Shenandoah District action.
Aside from being swept by Fort Defiance on March 16, the Gladiators have enjoyed success early in their season, which started about a week after most other teams in the area. Their win on Tuesday improves their record to 4-1, and they have only dropped one set in those four wins combined.
“Now that the season is picking up and we actually get to play, it’s been very nice,” Riverheads head coach Nyssa Stapleton said. “I like that we got the tough competition against Fort early on because it prepared us and woke us up. It showed the girls that we can’t come in easy like everyone else, because we’re so far behind. Once we got kicked in gear, it’s been working out for us.”
Riverheads jumped out to an early lead, thanks in part to strong play from freshman Amelia Tomlinson, who provided five kills in the first 10 points. The Gladiators were up 12-4 in quick fashion, but Draft would respond with their only major push of the night.
The Cougars placed returns perfectly between the defense and took advantage of rare mishits from Riverheads to cut the lead to just two, and Stapleton responded by calling a timeout.
“I told them not to play safe and not to get too comfortable, because you never know what can come back,” Stapleton said. “Once they woke up again and started playing, it was good.”
From there, the Gladiators cruised through the rest of the contest as they closed out the 25-17 first set off a nice swing from junior Kendyl Argenbright.
Tomlinson continued to shine in the second set, and senior Sydney Phillips also provided multiple kills and a pair of aces. The Gladiators once again jumped out to a 12-4 lead but would maintain it without drama this time around, finishing out the 25-14 set.
Struggles with errant returns and continued excellent play from Riverheads both defensively and offensively continued to be the tale of the night for the Cougars, who struggled to muster any offense. In a brief final set, one last kill by Tomlinson solidified the 25-9 third set victory and ended the contest.
“She’s amazing,” Stapleton said of her freshman libero’s play. “She can be anywhere on the court, in any position, and you can expect the most from her. She’s never going to play down, and she never gives up. She’s a great player to have and I’m glad I finally get to have her.”
Tomlinson led all players with 18 kills, while Phillips racked up seven kills, three aces and a block. Argenbright also provided five kills of her own.