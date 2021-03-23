Riverheads volleyball team rolls past Stuarts Draft

GREENVILLE — The Riverheads volleyball team put on a hitting clinic Tuesday night as they comfortably swept the visiting Stuarts Draft Cougars 25-17, 25-14, 25-9 in Shenandoah District action.

Aside from being swept by Fort Defiance on March 16, the Gladiators have enjoyed success early in their season, which started about a week after most other teams in the area. Their win on Tuesday improves their record to 4-1, and they have only dropped one set in those four wins combined.

“Now that the season is picking up and we actually get to play, it’s been very nice,” Riverheads head coach Nyssa Stapleton said. “I like that we got the tough competition against Fort early on because it prepared us and woke us up. It showed the girls that we can’t come in easy like everyone else, because we’re so far behind. Once we got kicked in gear, it’s been working out for us.”

Riverheads jumped out to an early lead, thanks in part to strong play from freshman Amelia Tomlinson, who provided five kills in the first 10 points. The Gladiators were up 12-4 in quick fashion, but Draft would respond with their only major push of the night.

The Cougars placed returns perfectly between the defense and took advantage of rare mishits from Riverheads to cut the lead to just two, and Stapleton responded by calling a timeout.