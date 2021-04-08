Riverheads volleyball team sweeps Stuarts Draft

Riverheads began to grab a lead once again in the second set, but the Cougars had no intention of going down easily. After being down four, Stuarts Draft rallied and an ace by sophomore McKenzie Tillman knotted the set up at 11. From there, the teams went blow-for-blow for the following 10 points.

Some miscues from the Cougars late allowed Riverheads to inch ahead, and they took full advantage. After an errant return by Stuarts Draft, Tomlinson laid down back-to-back kills to close out the tightly contested set.

The two teams exchanged points to open the third set, but the Gladiators quickly began to pull away. Stuarts Draft elected for a timeout down 12-8 to attempt to steady the ship, but Riverheads smoothly closed out the third set to seal the victory with little drama.

Riverheads now looks ahead to the postseason. The Gladiators have locked up the No. 1 seed in Region 1B and will play either Altavista or Cumberland at home next Tuesday. They look to build upon their previous postseason success, making the Class 1 state title game in both 2018 and 2019.

“We’re excited,” Stapleton said. “Even though this season is faster, we feel like it’s been dragging because we’re itching to get there. We’re finally here, so they’re amped and excited to give the postseason a shot.”