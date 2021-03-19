Riverheads volleyball team sweeps Wilson

FISHERSVILLE — The Riverheads volleyball team sprinted all over the court Friday night, extending volleys and not giving an inch of breathing room to Wilson Memorial in a 25-19, 25-16, 25-20 sweep of the Green Hornets in a make-up contest between two of the best programs in the Shenandoah District.
Weary Wilson, which suffered its first loss of the season Thursday at the hands of Staunton in four sets, was playing its fourth match in five nights. The busy schedule was forced upon the Hornets because their two matches last week were postponed because of health and safety protocols within the Wilson program.
“Every time we play Wilson it’s always a good competition, every single year,” Riverheads head coach Nyssa Stapleton said. “It’s really good just coming out and getting to play them, we’ve been eager since our game got postponed.”
Wilson jumped out to an early lead in the first set off the backs of strong defensive play early, but soon the hitters for the Gladiators began to make their presence known. Senior Eva Frederick racked up four kills and a block in a short span to give Riverheads an 11-10 lead.
Wilson’s head coach Lauren Grove opted for a timeout as Riverheads began to run away with the set, but strong play from junior Kendyl Argenbright, who records five kills and an ace in the opening set, ended up propelling the Gladiators to the 25-19 first set victory.
“They came in really good,” Stapleton said of her team’s performance. “Coming from a game yesterday to a game today, I was anxious to see how much energy they would bring because it is tiring to play three games in a week. I was really pleased.”
Both squads struggled early in the second set to keep the ball between the lines, but soon Riverheads would break away once again. Strong passing consistently set up senior Sydney Phillips for kills as the Gladiators rushed to a 10-4 lead. However, the Hornets responded with four consecutive points, and an ace eventually brought them within one.
Riverheads settled back down, and back-to-back aces from senior Emma Staton put the Gladiators back in control, where they would remain as they rode out a convincing 25-16 set win in the second.
Staton continued her great night serving with three consecutive aces early in the third set, but it was Wilson who gathered an early lead with sophomore Allison Sykes providing several nicely placed kills. Stout defense by the Hornets put them up 14-11 and Stapleton took a timeout to steady the ship. From there, Phillips and standout freshman Amelia Tomlinson went to work, consistently converting swings with kills.
“They’ve been smart the last few games, and have been hitting their spots,” Stapleton said of the team’s hitting. “We take a lot of time with our hitters solely, just trying to get our hits and blocks in order. It’s turned out really well.”
As the set went on, Wilson began to make unforced errors, and eventually, a spike by Tomlinson and a serve that sailed out of bounds gave the Gladiators the 25-20 win to complete the sweep.
Tomlinson recorded 16 kills and two aces in the victory, while Argenbright came through with an all-around performance with five kills, four aces and three blocks.
Sykes had eight kills for the Hornets, and junior Brooke Cason also provided six kills and a block.
Riverheads will host Stuarts Draft on Tuesday, while Wilson will visit the district-leading Fort Defiance the same night.