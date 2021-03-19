Riverheads volleyball team sweeps Wilson

“They came in really good,” Stapleton said of her team’s performance. “Coming from a game yesterday to a game today, I was anxious to see how much energy they would bring because it is tiring to play three games in a week. I was really pleased.”

Both squads struggled early in the second set to keep the ball between the lines, but soon Riverheads would break away once again. Strong passing consistently set up senior Sydney Phillips for kills as the Gladiators rushed to a 10-4 lead. However, the Hornets responded with four consecutive points, and an ace eventually brought them within one.

Riverheads settled back down, and back-to-back aces from senior Emma Staton put the Gladiators back in control, where they would remain as they rode out a convincing 25-16 set win in the second.

Staton continued her great night serving with three consecutive aces early in the third set, but it was Wilson who gathered an early lead with sophomore Allison Sykes providing several nicely placed kills. Stout defense by the Hornets put them up 14-11 and Stapleton took a timeout to steady the ship. From there, Phillips and standout freshman Amelia Tomlinson went to work, consistently converting swings with kills.