Riverheads volleyball team tops Wilson Memorial

GREENVILLE — In an action-packed thriller, the Riverheads High School volleyball team avenged an earlier defeat to Wilson Memorial, defeating its cross-county rival 25-21, 17-25, 25-16, 26-24 in Shenandoah District play on Thursday night.
Riverheads senior Kendyl Argenbright recorded a notable 32 kills for the match, keeping the Hornets off-guard with a variety of spikes, push points and dinks.
"She (Kendyl) is an amazingly strong hitter," noted RHS head coach Amy Moore. "She had the match of her life."
Despite some first-set mistakes, the Hornets never seemed out of the match after Riverheads took the opening set.
The Gladiators stormed out to an early 9-2 lead, but the visitors rallied back, getting within one point twice (13-12 and 14-13). But each time Argenbright and company had an answer.
Wilson even had an opportunity trailing just 20-18 late after senior Anastasia Dunford put down a kill.
The Hornets regrouped and tied the match by winning the second set.
Behind the accurate serving of junior Hailey Flint, the Hornets turned a 4-1 deficit into an 8-4 lead.
The Red Pride never recovered from that run as Wilson pushed the lead to 21-10 after a block by senior Ciarra Minor.
Riverheads turned the momentum around in the third set.
Consecutive back row kills by Wilson junior libero Allison Sykes and a Dunford slam put Wilson ahead 9-8, but the Gladiators dug in and put up a stop.
A kill by junior Taia Chandler and a block and a dink by Argenbright put Riverheads back on top to stay.
Just as dominant as Argenbright's offensive onslaught was the defense turned in by senior setter Dayton Moore and senior libero Gracie Fulton for the Gladiators.
Diving all over the floor, Riverheads turned away the heavy Hornet hits on a regular basis.
The level of play elevated even further in the fourth set as both teams put it all on the line.
The Gladiators took an early 7-3 lead, but the Hornets buzzed back into the set, outscoring Riverheads 7-1 to take a 10-8 lead on a kill by Wilson senior attacker Brooke Cason.
Shortly later, in the longest rally of the night, Riverheads finally won a hotly-contested point on a kill by sophomore Jayden Armentrout.
"We knew it was going to be tight," Coach Moore said. "Every point mattered."
Riverheads opened up a slight lead on a kill by sophomore Kale Argenbright and extended its cushion to 21-16 on a kill by sister Kendyl.
A block by junior Autumn Burkholder and a kill by Chandler put Riverheads at match point (24-19), but the Hornets still maintained other ideas.
Wilson saved five straight match points on a Dunford kill, two aces by senior Molly Ballew and a push point to the deep corner by Cason.
Suddenly, the set was tied at 24-all.
But Riverheads held on as Burkholder came up with a key block and Kendyl Argenbright fittingly ended the drama with a kill.
"We fought back and it was back-and-forth, but we had a lack of focus at times," said WMHS head coach Lauren Grove. "Riverheads played smart and we didn't make the plays when it counted."
Cason led on offense for Wilson with 16 kills while Dunford came through with 11.
Minor had six blocks and six kills for the Hornets, while Ballew had 37 assists with three ace serves and Sykes had 20 digs.
For Riverheads (13-3 overall, 8-3 Shenandoah District), in addition to Kendyl Argenbright's career night at the net, Fulton had 12 digs, while Dayton Moore assisted on 41 points and Chandler had a good floor game with five kills and three aces.
Wilson (11-7, 7-3 district) is back in action with a senior night match at home with Stuarts Draft on Monday, while Riverheads heads to Hot Springs for a Saturday match with Bath County.