Riverheads volleyball team tops Wilson Memorial

A block by junior Autumn Burkholder and a kill by Chandler put Riverheads at match point (24-19), but the Hornets still maintained other ideas.

Wilson saved five straight match points on a Dunford kill, two aces by senior Molly Ballew and a push point to the deep corner by Cason.

Suddenly, the set was tied at 24-all.

But Riverheads held on as Burkholder came up with a key block and Kendyl Argenbright fittingly ended the drama with a kill.

"We fought back and it was back-and-forth, but we had a lack of focus at times," said WMHS head coach Lauren Grove. "Riverheads played smart and we didn't make the plays when it counted."

Cason led on offense for Wilson with 16 kills while Dunford came through with 11.

Minor had six blocks and six kills for the Hornets, while Ballew had 37 assists with three ace serves and Sykes had 20 digs.

For Riverheads (13-3 overall, 8-3 Shenandoah District), in addition to Kendyl Argenbright's career night at the net, Fulton had 12 digs, while Dayton Moore assisted on 41 points and Chandler had a good floor game with five kills and three aces.

Wilson (11-7, 7-3 district) is back in action with a senior night match at home with Stuarts Draft on Monday, while Riverheads heads to Hot Springs for a Saturday match with Bath County.