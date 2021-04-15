Riverheads volleyball team wins Region 1B title

GREENVILLE — Riverheads breezed to its third straight Region 1B volleyball championship Thursday night as the Gladiators dismantled the Rappahannock County Panthers 25-9, 25-15, 25-15.
The match was Groundhog Day for the Gladiators by taking out both regional opponents this week in mere 54-minute mismatches.
Riverheads (10-2) awaits Friday’s Region 1A championship match winner between Rappahannock (Warsaw) and Middlesex. The Gladiators will host the Class 1 state semifinal clash at either 6 or 7 p.m. Tuesday.
If Riverheads advances to a third straight title match, it will be on the road April 23 or 24 at the Region C or D champion, which will likely be an old nemesis in either Auburn or Patrick Henry-Glade Spring. PH-Glade Spring swept the Gladiators in 2018 and Auburn won in four sets in 2019.
The five seniors on the roster hope the third time is the charm in their last chance at a state championship.
“It’s awesome to be going back a third time,” senior Sydney Phillips said. “Not many players can say they went to the state tournament three times. It really does mean a lot to all of us in getting back to this point. We definitely are hoping for a different outcome.
“I think this is a better team,” she said. “We have more energy, and we do a lot more talking and communicating. I think all the nerves from previous years are out of the way.”
Fellow senior Eva Frederick echoed the closeness of this team.
“Getting back shows how much we have come together,” she said. “Every girl is keeping each other up. We also know we are all blessed to be playing volleyball with everything that has happened in the past year. We aren’t taking anything for granted.”
Frederick speaks from experience on not taking any day for granted. She suffered a torn ACL in her right knee in 2019, and then suffered a mild sprain in the same knee during practice Friday.
“I was so scared and there were a lot of tears,” she said. “I am so thankful that wasn’t serious again, and I could keep pushing forward with my teammates to the state.”
The seniors aren’t the only ones looking for redemption. Riverheads head coach Nyssa Stapleton also played in a state championship as a player for the Gladiators, and was on the short end there.
“I would finally like to hold the big trophy instead of that smaller one,” she said. “Hopefully the fourth time will be my lucky one.
“It feels great to be going back to state play again,” Stapleton said. “These girls want it so bad.”
The Gladiators blew the first set open with an 11-1 spree for a 21-6 advantage. Kendyl Argenbright was a monster at the net with three block kills, including one facial. She also had a kill and a dink during the decisive run.
“Kendyl plays the net so well,” Stapleton said. “She is so good at reading other players. She is the key to our defense.”
Riverheads never trailed in the second set, using a 9-1 run to double to margin to 18-9, which Argenbright and Sarah Campbell finished with a kill and a dink, respectively. Argenbright finished the set with another dink.
“We are getting stronger and stronger at spot serving and spot hitting,” Stapleton said. “We are finding the open floor.”
Rappahannock County (8-6) took only its second lead of the match and first since 1-0 in the opening set with the first two points of the third set, but that was a brief moment as the Gladiators scored the next six points on a pair of kills from Frederick and one from Phillips.
The Panthers stayed close at 12-9 before Riverheads finished the business at hand with seven unanswered points powered by a pair of Amelia Tomlinson rocket kills. Phillips ended the match with a kill.
The freshman Tomlinson finished the night with 17 kills, six digs and three points. Argenbright added eight kills, three blocks and three digs, while Phillips had eight digs, four kills, 16 points and three aces. Dayton Moore set up her teammates with 31 assists along with five digs, seven points and two aces.