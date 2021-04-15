Riverheads volleyball team wins Region 1B title

Fellow senior Eva Frederick echoed the closeness of this team.

“Getting back shows how much we have come together,” she said. “Every girl is keeping each other up. We also know we are all blessed to be playing volleyball with everything that has happened in the past year. We aren’t taking anything for granted.”

Frederick speaks from experience on not taking any day for granted. She suffered a torn ACL in her right knee in 2019, and then suffered a mild sprain in the same knee during practice Friday.

“I was so scared and there were a lot of tears,” she said. “I am so thankful that wasn’t serious again, and I could keep pushing forward with my teammates to the state.”

The seniors aren’t the only ones looking for redemption. Riverheads head coach Nyssa Stapleton also played in a state championship as a player for the Gladiators, and was on the short end there.

“I would finally like to hold the big trophy instead of that smaller one,” she said. “Hopefully the fourth time will be my lucky one.

“It feels great to be going back to state play again,” Stapleton said. “These girls want it so bad.”