Roanoke Valley sweeps Grace Christian in volleyball

STAUNTON — Roanoke Valley Christian swept the Grace Christian Warriors 26-24, 27-25, 25-21 on Friday night in nonconference volleyball.
Freshman Lucy Wells led the Warriors with 10 kills, while another freshman Vivan Wirth added six.
Grace (6-3) returns to VACA Central District play for a match Thursday at rival Ridgeview Christian.
News Virginian Staff Reports
