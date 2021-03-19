 Skip to main content
Roanoke Valley sweeps Grace Christian in volleyball
PREP VOLLEYBALL

STAUNTON — Roanoke Valley Christian swept the Grace Christian Warriors 26-24, 27-25, 25-21 on Friday night in nonconference volleyball.

Freshman Lucy Wells led the Warriors with 10 kills, while another freshman Vivan Wirth added six.

Grace (6-3) returns to VACA Central District play for a match Thursday at rival Ridgeview Christian.

