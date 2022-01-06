Robert Casto retiring as Riverheads' football coach, teacher

Hatcher knows a thing or two about winning streaks and state championships with the Leemen. He had an 85-game run during the mid-2000s that captured national acclaim and won four titles.

“You never really get caught up in winning streaks,” he said. “You are dealing with a game at a time and wanting to win it. Then you start worrying about the next game up. You are focused on the day-to-day. When everything is all said and done is when you appreciate it more.”

Hatcher said what Casto accomplished at Riverheads is unbelievable.

“It is hard to win one championship. We were fortunate to play in nine championship games but won only four. To win six straight and nine total is overwhelming to me,” he said.

The former Lee coach said consistency in a program is a huge factor in achieving sustained success.

“I believe both programs are similar in how they are run,” said Hatcher, who never had a losing season in his 43 years on the bench. “You have to run the same system from youth to varsity. The system is the thing. It gets you through the hard times. You can tell that the kids at Riverheads have bought into the system for a long time.