Robert Casto retiring as Riverheads' football coach, teacher

GREENVILLE — Robert Casto is riding off into the sunset, and this time there will be no U-turn back to the sideline.
The legendary Riverheads head football coach is calling it a career after an historic run of guiding the Gladiators into the national spotlight. Casto made the announcement Tuesday.
Casto, who is also retiring from teaching at the end of the school year, had previously retired after the 2018 season, but was coaxed into coming back a few months later when the new coaching hire went sideways and fell apart.
Casto said upon returning that he would coach three more years. Three years, three more Class 1 state championships and a 39-0 record in that span, and he is done.
Casto declined to comment on his retiring, saying he had said everything that needed to be said last time. He did acknowledge that being a head coach, like a gallon of milk, has an expiration date, and that he had far exceeded his expiration date.
He leaves Riverheads after 26 seasons at the helm with an overall record of 261-59 and nine state championships, including a state-record six consecutive, the latest coming Dec. 11 when the Gladiators crushed Galax 45-14 at Salem Stadium.
The Gladiators have also won 50 straight games, which is the longest current winning streak in the country. There are nearly 24,000 public high schools in America, and tiny Riverheads sits alone. Take a few minutes and let that factoid sink in.
Casto may not have been the most popular head coach around because of his no nonsense approach, but that mattered little to him how outsiders felt. The players loved him and that was what was the most important. If they didn’t love playing for him, why were there always 50-60 players on the varsity squad every season?
Senior center Josh Watson, who transferred from Liberty Christian Academy before his sophomore season, echoed those sentiments after the latest state championship.
“He treated me like a son from the first day I arrived,” Watson said after the game. “He is like that with all the guys, and we look at him as a father figure.
“Of course he will yell at us just like a father to his son. I got plenty in the early going, but you learn to do things the right way and the yelling stops,” Watson said. “Coach Casto doesn’t settle for things being done halfway. We will keep running plays in practice until they are executed correctly. That attention to detail is how state championships are won.”
Casto accomplished his legacy without Division I talent walking the hallways of the high school. During his career, he had only one DI signee in Mike Herndon, who played at the University of Pittsburgh. Otherwise, Casto won with hard-working country boys who bought into that attention to detail.
Buffalo Gap third-year head coach Brad Wygant, who also was a defensive coordinator at Wilson Memorial, paid his counterpart the highest of praise.
“To me the biggest thing about Coach Casto is that he is responsible for the high quality of football played in our area,” Wygant said. “We all try to chase their success at Riverheads. He makes us all work harder in our preparations whether it is practices or the offseason.”
Wygant pointed out that desire to compete with Riverheads has made all the area teams better when the postseason comes around. Teams in other districts don’t have anyone near the level of a Riverheads to battle against to make them better, and that has shown up in the playoffs.
“He set the goal of how a program should be run,” he said. “You knew going into every season that Riverheads is going to be successful. They never were going to be poorly coached or unprepared. You never saw any slack off whether things were going good or not so good on the field. It was like a machine out there.
“I am very appreciative of what he did over there,” Wygant said. “Nobody was better than them on Friday nights. I wish I could say that I beat him once.”
The Staunton/Augusta County/Waynesboro has been fortunate to have a front-row seat to a pair of legendary head coaches in Casto and Robert E. Lee’s boys basketball Paul Hatcher. Each directed the national spotlight on our rural area for memories that will last for our lifetime.
Hatcher knows a thing or two about winning streaks and state championships with the Leemen. He had an 85-game run during the mid-2000s that captured national acclaim and won four titles.
“You never really get caught up in winning streaks,” he said. “You are dealing with a game at a time and wanting to win it. Then you start worrying about the next game up. You are focused on the day-to-day. When everything is all said and done is when you appreciate it more.”
Hatcher said what Casto accomplished at Riverheads is unbelievable.
“It is hard to win one championship. We were fortunate to play in nine championship games but won only four. To win six straight and nine total is overwhelming to me,” he said.
The former Lee coach said consistency in a program is a huge factor in achieving sustained success.
“I believe both programs are similar in how they are run,” said Hatcher, who never had a losing season in his 43 years on the bench. “You have to run the same system from youth to varsity. The system is the thing. It gets you through the hard times. You can tell that the kids at Riverheads have bought into the system for a long time.
“You also need a stable staff of assistant coaches and, of course, good players coming through. It is important to have former players on your staff that have been through the system and can teach that experience and want to keep fighting for a championship every year,”Hatcher said, adding “He sure has earned his retirement.”
Class 1 schools around the state are likely rejoicing at Tuesday’s announcement, thinking they might finally have a shot at winning a state championship. That may or may not be the case going forward, but rest assured the road for the title still runs through Greenville as the Gladiators remain loaded.