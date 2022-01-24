Robinson’s huge night sparks Wilson Memorial girls basketball team over Staunton

STAUNTON — Wilson Memorial CC Robinson turned in a mammoth performance Monday night, sparking the Green Hornets to their fourth straight victory after dumping the Staunton Storm 69-47 in the Paul Hatcher Gymnasium in a Shenandoah District girls basketball makeup game.

Robinson poured in 26 points, which included a red-hot 13-of-14 shooting effort from the floor. If that wasn’t enough, she ripped down 18 rebounds.

Wilson only led 24-23 at halftime, but blew the game open in the second half by outscoring the slumping Storm 45-24.

Wilson (8-6, 3-2) is off until Thursday when the Hornets travel to Waynesboro for a makeup clash with the Little Giants. Staunton (4-7, 2-2), which has lost four of its last five games, is back on the court Tuesday at Buffalo Gap where the Storm will look to complete the season sweep of the Bison.