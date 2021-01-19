Rockbridge County changes game plan, will compete in final weeks of winter season

“It will be the absolute basics,” he said. “We are going to keep it as simple as possible right now and see what we can get done. It took almost five years to get it going at Stuarts Draft, and we are trying to do it in five days here. That won’t happen.”

The Wildcats haven’t had any workouts since Nov. 22 until a full practice on Monday. Gale said all the basketball equipment had been packed away, thinking the season was over.

“We are going from 0-to-60 in a split second,” he said. “We had 14 kids out for the first practice Monday. The practice went much better than I anticipated.

“But we are not looking at wins and losses. I just want to see them play 5-on-5 to get a feel for what they can do going forward as we have a lot of young kids, plus it gives the one senior one last chance to play. Essentially the next two weeks is spring training,” Gale said.

Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman knows going up against a Gale-coached team is always a challenge regardless of prep time.