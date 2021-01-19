Rockbridge County changes game plan, will compete in final weeks of winter season

“The System” is being revived after all this winter.
Rockbridge County’s decision to return to winter sports this week means Mike Gale will have a small window to showcase, even if a scaled-down version, “The System” in the Wildcats’ boys basketball program.
The school division had opted out of the winter season in November before the school board reversed course late last week. That left Gale, who is also the school’s athletic director, scrambling to find games in all of the winter sports for the last two weeks of the regular season.
Gale, who left as head coach at Stuarts Draft last summer after guiding the Cougars to the Class 2 state quarterfinals in March, which was the school’s first-ever state appearance, has pieced together a six-game schedule, including three against old rivals from his Augusta County days in Wilson Memorial, Waynesboro and Fort Defiance. The Green Hornets have the honor of being Gale’s first opponent at 3 p.m. Saturday in Fishersville.
The Valley District announced Tuesday it will hold a five-team tournament with the top two teams advancing to the eight-team Region 3C field. Rockbridge County and Waynesboro will be part of the Valley tourney although neither one played any district games. How the Little Giants and Wildcats will be seeded has yet to be determined.
Gale quickly emphasized “The System” over the next two weeks won’t be anywhere close to what area fans saw on full display during its heyday at Draft.
“It will be the absolute basics,” he said. “We are going to keep it as simple as possible right now and see what we can get done. It took almost five years to get it going at Stuarts Draft, and we are trying to do it in five days here. That won’t happen.”
The Wildcats haven’t had any workouts since Nov. 22 until a full practice on Monday. Gale said all the basketball equipment had been packed away, thinking the season was over.
“We are going from 0-to-60 in a split second,” he said. “We had 14 kids out for the first practice Monday. The practice went much better than I anticipated.
“But we are not looking at wins and losses. I just want to see them play 5-on-5 to get a feel for what they can do going forward as we have a lot of young kids, plus it gives the one senior one last chance to play. Essentially the next two weeks is spring training,” Gale said.
Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman knows going up against a Gale-coached team is always a challenge regardless of prep time.
“We have some familiarity playing against ‘The System’ so it won’t be foreign to us,” Hartman said. “Mike does such a good job with it that I’m sure it will still cause us some headaches even though they’ve just started. It’s never a dull moment when you play against that system, so it should be a fun time for all.”
The two basketball programs at Rockbridge County aren’t the only sports that must make the quick transition into competition. Gale said indoor track and swimming will each get one meet to achieve qualifying times and distances for the postseason, while the Wildcat wrestlers will go straight into the Region 3C Northern Sectional at Turner Ashby on Feb. 6.
“Nothing has been normal about this school year, so why should it start now?” Gale said. “I am sure what I have quickly mapped over for the next two weeks will be changing.”