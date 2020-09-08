Rockbridge County hires former Stuarts Draft coach Mike Gale to coach boys basketball

LEXINGTON — Mike Gale’s time away from coaching basketball didn’t last long.
The former Stuarts Draft boys coach who introduced "The System" will be back on the sideline this winter after being named to the head coaching job at Rockbridge County on Tuesday.
Gale left the Cougars to take the athletic director position at Rockbridge County, and now he will be pulling double-duty.
Over the last nine seasons at Stuarts Draft, Gale’s teams averaged 86 points per game, and set several school and state records in scoring and 3-pointers when the program started operating under ‘The System.’ This past winter the Cougars made its first state appearance in boys basketball in the school’s 50-year history where they lost to eventual Class 2 state champion John Marshall 136-99. Gale was named the Shenandoah District Coach of the Year.
Gale graduated from Fort Defiance where he starred in basketball and baseball. He later graduated from EMU, where he played baseball, with a degree in health and physical education. He earned his Master’s degree from Liberty University in sports management administration.
Gale has over 19 years of coaching experience at the high school level, the last 14 of those years at Stuarts Draft.
“To me, an essential characteristic for leadership is character, and Mike has a great reputation as a person with genuine integrity,” Rockbridge County Principal Mike Craft said in a press release. “This has been demonstrated through his exceptional leadership as both an educator and coach. We feel Coach Gale is the right fit for our basketball program here at RCHS, as he has a great amount of experience and brings with him an exciting brand of basketball.”
