Rockingham, Rockbridge delay start of winter sports

The high school winter sports season, which already was on shaky ground, essentially went on life support Monday when two area school divisions announced they were pausing activities.

Rockingham and Rockbridge counties are delaying the start of winter sports. Rockingham schools are still allowed to continue to workouts based off of out-of-season guidelines, but no games will be played in the foreseeable future until the COVID-19 numbers drop. Basketball tryouts can still begin as scheduled on Dec. 7.

On the other hand, Rockbridge has put all workouts, practices and tryouts on hold until further notice.

The decisions from Rockingham and Rockbridge follow on the heels of Harrisonburg opting out of winter sports last week.

The Central Shenandoah Health District is strongly advising all school divisions within the region to cancel the winter athletics season because of the upward trends in COVID-19 cases. The CSHD includes Augusta, Rockingham and Rockbridge counties as well as the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro.

Rockingham County is currently “red” on the VDH map, and games can’t happen until at least “orange.”

As of Monday night, there has been no word on the plans for Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro.

But on the positive note, local private school basketball is still on schedule to begin Thursday when Ridgeview Christian and Grace Christian boys and girls open up their 2020-21 seasons.