Rockbridge County High School cancels winter sports

Rockbridge County High School won’t be seeing any winter sports action during the 2020-21 season.
The Wildcats on Tuesday became the second Valley District member to opt out of playing this winter, joining Harrisonburg, which made its decision in late November.
The handwriting had been on the wall for several weeks as the COVID-19 positive cases greatly increase in the county. The school system announced Thanksgiving week it was extending virtual learning until Jan. 19, and at the same time halting all winter sports workouts and practices.
“Not having winter sports had been there for a while,” Rockbridge County first-year athletic director and boys’ basketball head coach Mike Gale said. “When we shut down Thanksgiving, I knew the chances of playing this winter weren’t good.”
The Wildcats had been able to have offseason workouts from Oct. 1 until Thanksgiving.
It would have been almost impossible for the Wildcats to participate in winter sports without opting out. For example, the rules mandate that basketball must have eight practices before the first game can be played. Since they couldn’t practice before Jan. 19 at the earliest, the Wildcats wouldn’t have been able to play their first game until Jan. 28. The 14-game regular season is scheduled to end Feb. 5.
Support Local Journalism
“It wouldn’t have looked pretty,” said Gale, who coached the Stuarts Draft Cougars to the Class 2 state quarterfinals last season. “Under normal circumstances with four weeks of practice and two scrimmages, the first few games of the season are awful. This winter will be even worse. I guess now I can watch the livestream of games and do some advanced scouting for next season.”
Waynesboro’s Jeremiah Major, also a first-year athletic director, feels for his counterpart.
“I hate it for Mike being in his first year as the AD and also for the athletic program,” he said. “We are trying to do everything we can to get the kids playing again, but Rockbridge County reached that point where it said winter sports couldn’t happen. In some ways this might be a relief for Mike and the kids of not having that daily uncertainty hanging over them.”
Major’s winter schedules were already in a mess with Harrisonburg opting out, and Staunton and Augusta County pushing their start dates to Jan. 7. He filled the two Harrisonburg dates on the basketball schedule with Augusta County opponents. Since Fort Defiance had the Wildcats on its boys and girls basketball calendar, Major is hopeful he can plug the Indians into his schedule.
Waynesboro is joining the Shenandoah District in 2021-22, so essentially the Little Giants are getting an early start this winter.
Don’t be surprised if Waynesboro, Staunton and the five Augusta County schools end up playing each other exclusively in basketball to reach the 14 games.
Rockingham County has said it won’t be playing games until the area is out of the Central Shenandoah Health District’s red zone, which doesn’t appear will happen anytime in the foreseeable future.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!