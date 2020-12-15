Rockbridge County High School cancels winter sports

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It wouldn’t have looked pretty,” said Gale, who coached the Stuarts Draft Cougars to the Class 2 state quarterfinals last season. “Under normal circumstances with four weeks of practice and two scrimmages, the first few games of the season are awful. This winter will be even worse. I guess now I can watch the livestream of games and do some advanced scouting for next season.”

Waynesboro’s Jeremiah Major, also a first-year athletic director, feels for his counterpart.

“I hate it for Mike being in his first year as the AD and also for the athletic program,” he said. “We are trying to do everything we can to get the kids playing again, but Rockbridge County reached that point where it said winter sports couldn’t happen. In some ways this might be a relief for Mike and the kids of not having that daily uncertainty hanging over them.”

Major’s winter schedules were already in a mess with Harrisonburg opting out, and Staunton and Augusta County pushing their start dates to Jan. 7. He filled the two Harrisonburg dates on the basketball schedule with Augusta County opponents. Since Fort Defiance had the Wildcats on its boys and girls basketball calendar, Major is hopeful he can plug the Indians into his schedule.