Ryan Cook eclipses 1,000 points as Fort Defiance subdues Stuarts Draft in boys basketball

STUARTS DRAFT — On a night when Fort Defiance senior Ryan Cook reached the 1,000 point milestone for his career, the rest of the Indians made sure that Cook could celebrate with a win.
The Indians defeated Stuarts Draft 54-36 in Shenandoah District boys basketball on Friday night.
When Fort sophomore Kaden Johnson assisted senior Scotty Wright to break an early 2-2 tie, the Indians never gave up their lead.
By the end of the first period, the Indians extended the lead to 16-10 and by halftime led 26-19.
The Cougars did a nice job defensively on Cook to begin in denying him the ball, but junior Joshua Jones took up much of the scoring slack.
"Josh (Jones) did a fantastic job for us tonight," said Fort Defiance head coach Brandon Fulk.
But Cook heated up in the second half and collected his milestone points after a steal and subsequent basket at the other end, early in the fourth period.
"I've had the opportunity and pleasure to coach Ryan (Cook) for the past four seasons," Fulk said. "He's a fantastic athlete and this is a great accomplishment. Ryan is a great example of an athlete who is going to play baseball at the D-I level who enjoys playing other sports in high school. It's been a lot of fun to see him perform and develop."
The Indians' senior finished the game with 15 points.
The Cougars battled in the third quarter, at one time cutting the Fort lead to 36-28 on a three-pointer by senior Ethan Cash, but the Indians responded immediately on a triple by Johnson.
The Draft never moved any closer as senior Jo'-el Howard sustained an injury at the start of the fourth period and the Cougars could only score six points in that period.
It was senior night for the Cougars as Cobey Rothgeb, Howard, Jayden Watkins, Cash and Colton Clinedinst were honored before the game for their contributions to the Cougars' program.
For the Indians, Jones finished with 14 points and sophomore Henry Gutshall scored 10. "I was ecstatic at how Henry (Gutshall) played," Fulk said. "He has the best footwork of any player on the team and is a fast learner."
The Fort only committed seven turnovers for the game.
The Indians (3-1 overall, 2-1 district) host Wilson Memorial on Tuesday night in a key early county showdown.
Stuarts Draft was led by Howard with 11 points while Cash added 10.
The Cougars travel to Riverheads on Tuesday.
FORT DEFIANCE 54, STUARTS DRAFT 36
FORT DEFIANCE (54) — Simmons 0 2-2 2, Johnson 1 2-2 5, Jones 7 0-0 14, Wright 2 0-0 4, Veney 2 0-0 4, Cook 6 2-2 15, Gutshall 4 2-2 10. Totals 22 8-8 54
STUARTS DRAFT (36) — Rothgeb 1 0-0 2, Cash 4 0-0 10, Watkins 2 0-0 4, Schages 1 2-2 4, Howard 5 0-0 11, Stinespring 1 0-0 2, Nice 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 3-4 36
FORT DEFIANCE 16 10 16 12 — 54
STUARTS DRAFT 10 9 11 6 — 36