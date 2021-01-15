Ryan Cook eclipses 1,000 points as Fort Defiance subdues Stuarts Draft in boys basketball

STUARTS DRAFT — On a night when Fort Defiance senior Ryan Cook reached the 1,000 point milestone for his career, the rest of the Indians made sure that Cook could celebrate with a win.

The Indians defeated Stuarts Draft 54-36 in Shenandoah District boys basketball on Friday night.

When Fort sophomore Kaden Johnson assisted senior Scotty Wright to break an early 2-2 tie, the Indians never gave up their lead.

By the end of the first period, the Indians extended the lead to 16-10 and by halftime led 26-19.

The Cougars did a nice job defensively on Cook to begin in denying him the ball, but junior Joshua Jones took up much of the scoring slack.

"Josh (Jones) did a fantastic job for us tonight," said Fort Defiance head coach Brandon Fulk.

But Cook heated up in the second half and collected his milestone points after a steal and subsequent basket at the other end, early in the fourth period.