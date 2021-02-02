Second half shooting help Fort Defiance girls basketball team beat Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — The Fort Defiance Indians used a strong second half shooting performance along with relentless hustle to grab a 56-38 win Tuesday night against the Stuarts Draft Cougars in Shenandoah District girls basketball.
The Indians had three players in double figures. Junior Kiersten Ransome paced the barrage with 20 points, while freshman Trinity Hedrick netted 16 and senior Makayla Kershner 10.
Fort Defiance head coach Patrick Hartley appreciated the spreading of wealth the Indians had on the floor.
“That tells us that when we want to be, we can be very unselfish with the ball,” Hartley said. “Making is contagious. I tell the kids all the time ‘see the ball go in’ … [Ransome] got hot and they started throwing everybody at her and we had easy buckets on the back side and that’s what teams do. I thought Kayleigh Hostetter gave us a spark in the first half, Trinity Hedrick played a great game for us. We had a lot of different kids step up for us tonight.”
After both teams fought in a close for the majority of the game, the Indians’ shooting decided to come out and take the game away from Draft late in the third quarter after a timeout.
After a Hedrick layup, Kershner nailed a 3-pointer. Ransome drained back-to-back triples against Draft’s zone defense at the end of the quarter as the Indians turned a 28-15 halftime margin into 46-30.
The hot third-quarter shooting continued for the Indians in the early part of the final period, especially from Ransome.
A hustle play by Adriana Shields led to a three-point play by Hedrick, extending the lead to 21 with just over four minutes remaining.
Hartley liked the rhythm he saw his team get into.
“We got into a little bit of a rhythm,” he said. “We’ve probably been three weeks with no rhythm going on. I thought we rotated the ball well and got into the areas we needed. We’re good inside out, and when we go inside out, it shortens the court for us and we shoot the ball pretty well.”
Both teams struggled to find their footing early in the first quarter until Anna Smith scored the first bucket for Draft. Ransome’s 3 from the top of the key finally got the Indians in the scoreboard.
Fort doubled up the Cougars in the first quarter 12-6 as Hedrick and Ransome each had six points.
Draft had turnover issues in the second period, but finally started coming together as halftime approached. The Cougars scored five quick points that sliced the deficit to seven with 1:33 remaining, only to see Fort push the advantage to 13, 28-15, at the break.
Draft’s Madi Arementrout hit bombed a 3-pointer from the wing, sparking a 6-0 run that cut the margin to eight with 2:50 left in the quarter. That forced the Indians to call the timeout, which ignited the shooting clinic for the rest of the game.
Draft head coach James Carter was proud of his team’s effort throughout the game, emphasizing the improvements they made from the first time they played Fort.
“From the first game we played them, big time improvement,” he said. “Our physicality was more this game. I thought we took it to them a little bit better. They just got some great shooters and they played well together, but I thought my girls gutted it out. It was one of our best defensive efforts.”
The Cougars were led by Wood’s 18 points and Armentrout tallied eight.
Fort (9-2, 7-2) hosts first-place Wilson Memorial on Friday. If the Green Hornets beat Staunton in their Wednesday makeup game, then they clinch the regular-season district title and the automatic Region 3C berth. If the Hornets lose to the Storm, then Fort has a chance to tie and force a special playoff game Saturday. The Indians could also make the Region 3C field with the lone at-large bid.
Draft (2-8, 1-8) wraps up its regular season Friday at Riverheads. The Cougars are in position to clinch the eighth and final playoff spot for the Region 2B tournament, which starts Monday.
Fort also won the jayvee contest 27-19.
FORT DEFIANCE 56, STUARTS DRAFT 38
FORT DEFIANCE (56) — Ransome 7 1-1 20, Kershner 3 2-5 10, Hedrick 5 5-6 16, Schulz 1 0-1 2, Shields 2 0-0 4, Hostetter 1 2-2 4, Berry, Cook, Hansbrough, Hostetter, Wine, TOTALS 19 10-15 56.