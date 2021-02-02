Second half shooting help Fort Defiance girls basketball team beat Stuarts Draft

The hot third-quarter shooting continued for the Indians in the early part of the final period, especially from Ransome.

A hustle play by Adriana Shields led to a three-point play by Hedrick, extending the lead to 21 with just over four minutes remaining.

Hartley liked the rhythm he saw his team get into.

“We got into a little bit of a rhythm,” he said. “We’ve probably been three weeks with no rhythm going on. I thought we rotated the ball well and got into the areas we needed. We’re good inside out, and when we go inside out, it shortens the court for us and we shoot the ball pretty well.”

Both teams struggled to find their footing early in the first quarter until Anna Smith scored the first bucket for Draft. Ransome’s 3 from the top of the key finally got the Indians in the scoreboard.

Fort doubled up the Cougars in the first quarter 12-6 as Hedrick and Ransome each had six points.

Draft had turnover issues in the second period, but finally started coming together as halftime approached. The Cougars scored five quick points that sliced the deficit to seven with 1:33 remaining, only to see Fort push the advantage to 13, 28-15, at the break.