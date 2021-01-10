Second-quarter spurts propels Wilson Memorial past Waynesboro in boys basketball

After Waynesboro's Evan Sites and Wilson's Mensah traded points, the Little Giants scored the final five points of the half to cut the margin back to single digits. Vinny Sipe scored on a short jumper and MyKal Gardner beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to trim the Wilson advantage to 38-30 at the break.

In the second half, Wilson buried the visitors with an avalanche of 3-pointers as the Hornets made nine shots from beyond the arc in the final two quarters to pull away.

The Wilson lead hovered around the 10-point mark until two buckets from Hartman and a 3-pointer by Colton Lavender increased the Hornets' margin to 53-37. At the end of the third quarter, Wilson held a 61-43 lead.

The Hornets hit 12-of-26 shots from 3-point range in the victory. Hartman led the way with 26 points and Irving added 16. "That's what we're going to need from those two," said Hartman. They can both shoot and if they both get hot and get it going they can cause a lot of problems for opposing defenses." Mensah also reached double digits for Wilson as he finished with 10 points.

Kirby was the lone Waynesboro player in double figures as the 6-foot-7 post player scored 16 points. "I was a little concerned about their size," Hartman said of the Little Giants. "We used sort of a hybrid zone that allowed us to front the post. We also did a good job on (Vinny) Sipe. He's the type of shooter who can get hot and scored points in a hurry if you leave him open." Sipe finished the contest with just four points.