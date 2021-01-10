Second-quarter spurts propels Wilson Memorial past Waynesboro in boys basketball

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial used a 13-4 second-quarter spurt to take a double-figure lead and the Hornets pulled away in the second half to defeat Waynesboro 82-57 in boys high school basketball action.
The victory was a nice bounce-back victory for the Hornets after losing their opener a night earlier to Stuarts Draft, 61-54. "Last night was a tough one for us, so it was kind of nice to be able to get back on that horse again tonight," said Wilson coach Jeremy Hartman. "We played well tonight. We shot the ball well and only turned the ball over seven times and we had 16 assists."
Waynesboro jumped out to a quick 6-2 edge behind a couple of floaters in the lane from sophomore point guard Charlie Haynes, but Wilson answered with an 11-2 run to move into the lead. A three-point play by Jaziel Mensah and a long 3-pointer by Finn Irving ignited the Wilson run.
Waynesboro big man Ryan Edward Kirby scored eight points in the first quarter to keep the Little Giants close as the opening period ended with Wilson holding a slim two-point, 19-17, lead.
A driving layup by Waynesboro's Samir Moore kept the Little Giants within a bucket, 23-21, early in the second period. but a 3-pointer by Irving and a bucket by Josh Johnson helped push the Wilson lead to 29-21.
After a fast-break layup by Waynesboro's Maki Devaughn, Wilson scored seven straight to take its biggest lead of the half. Grayson Wright knocked down a 3-pointer and Jaxon Hartman added a pair of buckets to put the Hornets on top 36-23.
After Waynesboro's Evan Sites and Wilson's Mensah traded points, the Little Giants scored the final five points of the half to cut the margin back to single digits. Vinny Sipe scored on a short jumper and MyKal Gardner beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to trim the Wilson advantage to 38-30 at the break.
In the second half, Wilson buried the visitors with an avalanche of 3-pointers as the Hornets made nine shots from beyond the arc in the final two quarters to pull away.
The Wilson lead hovered around the 10-point mark until two buckets from Hartman and a 3-pointer by Colton Lavender increased the Hornets' margin to 53-37. At the end of the third quarter, Wilson held a 61-43 lead.
The Hornets hit 12-of-26 shots from 3-point range in the victory. Hartman led the way with 26 points and Irving added 16. "That's what we're going to need from those two," said Hartman. They can both shoot and if they both get hot and get it going they can cause a lot of problems for opposing defenses." Mensah also reached double digits for Wilson as he finished with 10 points.
Kirby was the lone Waynesboro player in double figures as the 6-foot-7 post player scored 16 points. "I was a little concerned about their size," Hartman said of the Little Giants. "We used sort of a hybrid zone that allowed us to front the post. We also did a good job on (Vinny) Sipe. He's the type of shooter who can get hot and scored points in a hurry if you leave him open." Sipe finished the contest with just four points.