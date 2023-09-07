Early in the season, many Shenandoah District teams still look to establish themselves as serious contenders.

Coming off of blowout wins, come-from-behind losses, and unexpected performances, here are the games to watch this week in the Valley:

Broadway at Waynesboro

Kickoff: Friday at 7 p.m.

The skinny: After seeing first potential win of the season slip out of their hands when Monticello scored 27 unanswered points on Friday, the Little Giants are still looking for a spark this season. Sophomore Jonah Brent shined in the game against the Mustangs, racking up 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns. If Waynesboro is going to topple Broadway, which beat the Little Giants 50-6 in 2022, look for the ground attack to be the key factor.

Fort Defiance at Riverheads

Kickoff: Friday at 7 p.m.

The skinny: The first Shenandoah District clash of the season is here. The Riverheads Gladiators enter the game coming off a 35-7 blowout of Tazewell to notch their first win of the season, while the Indians are still without a victory. It will be a battle of styles on Friday night, as the Indians aim to stretch the field with a vertical passing game, while Riverheads looks to bruise opponents with its rushing attack. If Fort Defiance wants to pull off the upset, it will need explosive plays early and often.

Rustburg at Stuarts Draft

Kickoff: Friday at 7 p.m.

The skinny: The Cougars come off a game in which they set a new school record for points scored with 62 against Surry County. They will look to carry that momentum over into their home contest against Rustburg this weekend. The Red Devils will provide a challenge, however, having already toppled both Appomattox County and Spotswood.

Wilson Memorial at Spotswood

Kickoff: Friday at 7 p.m.

The skinny: The Green Hornets experienced a wake-up call on Friday night when Turner Ashby routed them 26-0. To go along with the loss in the game, Wilson also lost star running back Brayden Tyree to injury. If the Hornets are to have success against Spotswood and beyond, Tyree’s status, or the team’s ability to replace him, is incredibly important.

Clarke County at Buffalo Gap

Kickoff: Friday at 7 p.m.

The skinny: The Bison lost both of their games this season in nail-biting fashion — a back-and-forth contest that ended in defeat in the final minutes against James River in the opener and an overtime loss to Luray last week. Conner Lawrence showed off his talent in the loss against Luray, highlighted by a 74-yard touchdown run, but the Bison now face a stiff test in Clarke County (2-0).