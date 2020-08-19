Skylar Napier chosen as new girls basketball coach at Waynesboro

Waynesboro is turning to an alumnae to resurrect its struggling girls basketball program.
Skylar Napier, a 2004 Waynesboro graduate, was named head coach Wednesday.
Napier takes over for Kevin Loker, who resigned from the position in July after serving as head coach for seven years.
The Little Giants endured a nightmarish 2019-20 season when the team started with only eight players, which dwindled to six before adding a jayvee player late, and failed to win a game in finishing 0-22. There were a few games during the year when only five players dressed because of injuries or suspensions, and had games that finished with only four or fewer players on the floor.
Napier is going into her first varsity head job with her eyes wide open.
“We have to get more girls out to begin the rebuilding process,” she said. “I will have to figure out what will motivate them to come out. I need to get my face out into the school and community so players and parents can get to know me.”
Napier said the school has a new motto, which is “Invest to Impact.”
“The goal for me is to invest my time and love of the game of basketball to impact the girls on and off the court,” she said.
Waynesboro’s new coach has some coaching experience, having led the freshmen program at Wilson Memorial for two years before the county eliminated freshmen basketball (it returned last winter after a long hiatus). She also coached the Waynesboro jayvees for two years as well as the middle school hoops team at Kate Collins, and coached the Waynesboro jumpers on the track team.
“I’ve had a lot of great coaches that have coached me or I have coached with,” she said.
Napier hasn’t decided on a system to run until she sees who all comes out.
Napier, who played her high school ball under former head coach Brian Lundstrom, will shortly begin her sixth year of teaching physical education at the Wayne Hills Preschool Center.
“Skylar is one of my most favorite kids ever,” said Lundstrom of his four-year starter. “She was super competitive as a player. She was one of the best athletes to come out of Waynesboro in my 30 years. I think she will relate to her players very well. Her attitude and effort have always been tremendous, and if she can channel that into coaching, she will be highly successful.”
Waynesboro first-year athletic director Jeremiah Major is excited about his first hire.
“Her energy and enthusiasm for helping and teaching young girls are limitless,” he said. “That is what you want to see in the program to build it back. We all know it is going to be a process.”
Major said four candidates were interviewed, which gave him a good variety to choose from.
“Skylar bleeds the purple and gold,” he said. “Her energy and excitement on becoming a head coach for the first time was unbelievable. The program is in good hands.”
Napier is just thankful for the opportunity.
“I am so excited to come back home,” she said. “It is hard for me to express how happy I am to be the head coach at my alma mater.”
