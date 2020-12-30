Standout Fort Defiance softball player commits to Oregon State

Because of recruiting rules in Virginia, colleges were not allowed to formally contact her until Sept. 1. Berry said that her phone began to vibrate as soon as teams had the option to reach out.

The Fort Defiance standout excels at both hitting and pitching, boasting a variety of different pitches to stifle hitters, of which she said her changeup is the most effective. Even though she has already made a name for herself, Berry has a few goals for how to improve over her last two seasons before college.

“For pitching, I want to work on my movement pitches more and make sure I’m getting strikeouts with those pitches,” she said. “With hitting, I have been working on the mental side of it. I’m working on attacking early and finding the right pitches to hit have been the main things for me.”

Two of Berry’s mentors have been her coach at Fort Defiance, Todd Wood, and Mike Martin, the owner of the Next Level Athletic Development in Harrisonburg. The reaction from her coaches and teammates was that of complete support and congratulations, Berry said.

“She’s worked so hard, she deserves this,” Wood said. “She works day in and day out. You knew that she was going to end up somewhere at the next level.”