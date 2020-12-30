Standout Fort Defiance softball player commits to Oregon State

FORT DEFIANCE — Lilian Berry is only going into her junior year at Fort Defiance High, but the softball star has verbally committed to her college home, and it is more than 2,500 miles away.
Berry will continue her career after graduation as a member of the Oregon State Beavers in the Pac-12. She and her parents had the opportunity to go and visit the campus during the second week of December when Berry said she fell in love with the environment and looks forward to working with coach Laura Berg.
“Once we got back home, I went ahead and committed,” Berry said. “Coach Berg is a four-time Olympian, so that was a big thing knowing that she has so much experience and loves the game. All of their coaching staff was amazing and super good people. I also talked to two of their players who had nothing but great things to say.”
For Berry, the distance between Oregon State and their family home in Mount Sidney was something to think through. But in the end, the pros outweighed the cons, and Berry's parents supported her fully.
“It was obviously a concern because if something happened and I needed to get home, it would be harder,” Berry said. “But I loved it, and it felt like a second home to me, and I feel like I will still be able to see my family regularly. It was such an amazing place that I feel fine going that far away.”
Because of recruiting rules in Virginia, colleges were not allowed to formally contact her until Sept. 1. Berry said that her phone began to vibrate as soon as teams had the option to reach out.
The Fort Defiance standout excels at both hitting and pitching, boasting a variety of different pitches to stifle hitters, of which she said her changeup is the most effective. Even though she has already made a name for herself, Berry has a few goals for how to improve over her last two seasons before college.
“For pitching, I want to work on my movement pitches more and make sure I’m getting strikeouts with those pitches,” she said. “With hitting, I have been working on the mental side of it. I’m working on attacking early and finding the right pitches to hit have been the main things for me.”
Two of Berry’s mentors have been her coach at Fort Defiance, Todd Wood, and Mike Martin, the owner of the Next Level Athletic Development in Harrisonburg. The reaction from her coaches and teammates was that of complete support and congratulations, Berry said.
“She’s worked so hard, she deserves this,” Wood said. “She works day in and day out. You knew that she was going to end up somewhere at the next level.”
Berry also plays basketball for Fort Defiance, but she said that she always preferred softball after noticing at an early age that she excelled at it more than any other sport. From that point on, her parents helped her to pursue her goal of continuing her career beyond the high school level.
With Berry’s commitment, she enters her name into the discussions as one of the better players to come through Fort Defiance. Former Indian pitcher Megan Good went on to be a four-time All-American at James Madison University, before being drafted 10th overall in the National Pro Fastpitch league’s draft.
But for now, Berry is just focused on finishing out her high school career and attending practices, whether it is basketball or softball.
“Our goal last year was to win districts, win regionals and win states,” Berry said. “So that’s still our mindset going into this season. It’s also about having fun and working hard, but we want to be in a position to win states. That’s a big thing for us.”