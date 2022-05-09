Staunton baseball team cruises by Bath County

STAUNTON — Staunton scored six runs in the top of the first and never looked back, picking up a 19-0 non-district win over the Bath County Chargers.

Haiden Engleman picked up a single and double to pace the attack with two RBIs. Engleman is now batting .500 (22-for-44) for the season. He has walked 15 times and struck out just once.

“Haiden has quietly put together one of the best offensive seasons in our program history,” head Coach George Laase commented.

Senior Landyn Coggins and starting pitcher Job Harrell both added two base hits. Freshman Daniel Caswell added three RBIs for Staunton.

Harrell picked up his third win of the season on the bump, striking out four and walking none. Aaron Neil struck out four in relief.

“We executed in all facets of the game today,” Laase praised. “We are up against an unheard of task this week with four games, so we know to enjoy it, get some rest, and be ready to grind again tomorrow”

The Storm (3-13) host Buffalo Gap in a Shenandoah District game Tuesday evening at Moxie Stadium with first pitch set for 5:30.