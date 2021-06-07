Staunton baseball team grabs game from Wilson Memorial

There may have been some rain north of John Moxie Stadium, but there was thunder in the bat of senior Mason Luck.

On senior day, Luck powered the Storm offense with three hits and rode the lightning of starter Kadin Swisher’s arm to pull off another Shenandoah District upset, beating Wilson Memorial 4-2.

Swisher threw 6 innings of five-hit baseball, yielding two runs. Jerrod Meadows came in for a 1-2-3 top of the seventh to pick up his second save of the season.

“Swisher gave us an incredible start,” said Staunton coach George Laase. “He kept them off balance and let our defense pick him up, especially some great plays from our shortstop Jalen Rowzie.”

Rowzie started the scoring by knocking in Troy Tovar in the first inning. The Storm added another run when Aaron Neil hit a line drive to right field to send in the sophomore shortstop.

Luck knocked in the last Staunton run with his third hit of the game, giving Meadows the cushion to close the door.

The win puts a feather in the cap for the last home game of the senior class which featured Luck, Swisher, Meadows, Xavier Moore, Nathan Byrnes, and Noah Smith.

The Storm (3-8) have one more chance to play spoiler as they close out the regular season Thursday at Buffalo Gap (5-4).

