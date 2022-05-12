Staunton baseball team sweeps Waynesboro in doubleheader

Don’t look now, but the Staunton Storm are streaking. Staunton’s win streak moved to four in a row, all this week, after the Storm swept Shenandoah District rival Waynesboro in a soggy doubleheader at Kate Collins Middle School, winning the opener 12-0 and holding on for a 4-3 nightcap victory.

In Game 1, Job Harrell picked up a complete game effort earning win number 4 on the season, the most wins collected by a starting pitcher since Tyler Zombro in 2013. Harrell limited the Little Giants to three hits, striking out eight and walking none. Harrell has now struck out 36 hitters against 18 walks, lowering his earned run average to 1.91.

“Before the season, I challenged him to step up and be our guy,” Staunton head coach George Laase commented. “Job is capable of being the leader, we trust him, and all he wanted is the opportunity to show everyone what he has.”

Staunton put up big numbers on the scoreboard the second through the fourth, highlighted by senior Landyn Coggins, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and Aaron Neil, who laced a single and a double. Harrell aided his own cause with a single and three RBIs.

“Landyn and Aaron have been on hot streaks lately,” added Laase. “Landyn has been barreling balls off the fence in important situations with runners on.”

Logan Hicks added two singles, Reece Levin drove in two teammates, and Daniel Caswell picked up a base knock to round out the offense.

Game 2 of the double header was more of a pitcher’s duel, as Coggins toed the rubber for Staunton and Jackson Sherman took the mound for Waynesboro.

Staunton jumped out quick with three runs in the bottom of the first, as Coggins hit the top of the left field wall with a two-run double. Sherman then settled in and finished with seven strikeouts foe the Little Giants.

Waynesboro rallied in the top of the final inning with the tying run on third base with two outs, but Haiden Engleman induced an infield pop up to Hicks to end the game, picking up his third save on the year.

“Haiden has moxie,” Laase added on his two-year letterman who transferred in from Patriot High School last school year. “If you want to see a baseball player who truly loves the game and plays it the right way every pitch, there’s not many out there better than No. 4 (Engleman).”

Troy Tovar and Harrell added RBIs for the storm with a base knock each.

Eli Elgersma finished with a single and double, driving in a run for the Little Giants.

The Storm (6-13) will host Wilson Memorial for senior night Monday at John Moxie Stadium with a first pitch set for 5:30 p. Waynesboro is slated to play Fort Defiance, also on Monday.