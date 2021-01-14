Staunton blows past visiting Waynesboro in girls basketball

STAUNTON — When “Country Roads” plays on the loudspeaker after the game, you know that the Staunton girls basketball team has notched a win.
On Thursday night, when John Denver belted out the words, it was to the tune of a 60-28 victory over the visiting Lady Giants. The win lifted the Storm to a 2-1 record on the season, while Waynesboro dropped its 30th game in a row.
It really only took one quarter to settle the outcome as the Staunton girls moved out to a 15-6 lead after the first period. Sophomore Emma Shuey dropped in a pair of buckets, while junior Emma Witt tallied a pair of field goals and a three pointer. Witt, the leading scorer for the evening with 29, chalked up one more point than the entire Lady Giants team did for the evening.
“I feel blessed to just be playing,” Witt said. “My aunt passed away in September and my goal is to go out and play for her.”
Putting Waynesboro on the scoreboard in the first period was freshman Lillian Pietrowski with a pair of threes. Pietrowski, who also led her team in the second period with two buckets, was the leading Lady Giant for the night with 15 points.
The second quarter was all Storm as the home team blew past the visitors, 23-8. It was once again the “Emma Show” with Emma Shuey dropping in a pair of twos and Emma Witt adding four regular field goals and two from downtown. The Storm went into the locker room with a 38-14 lead.
Things got no better for the visitors in the third period as the Storm doubled the Giants’ output, 16-8. Senior Alayia Robinson sparked her team’s effort when she dished off an assist to Keziah Williams on a fast break and then kept the ball on her next trip down the court and dropped in a long three pointer.
The final period was all Witt who worked the inside for all six Staunton points. Pietrowski tallied all six Waynesboro points on a pair of threes to make the final 60-28.
“We have been working hard,” Staunton Coach Eric Payne said of his team’s win. “It has been challenging because we only have seven kids right now, but we have been trying to be creative in practice.”
Payne pointed to the offensive output of Witt and the leadership of Robinson as the shining lights for the Staunton team for the evening. “Alayia is one of my leaders. She has been taking that role on and is really showing her senior leadership, which is what we want our senior leaders to do,” he added.
Payne also praised the Waynesboro team, noting “They fought right to the end, pressed us and made us play.”
Staunton won the junior varsity matchup, 42-19.
STAUNTON 60, WAYNESBORO 28
WAYNESBORO (28) — Pietrowski 3 3 0-0 15, Bruce 0 2 3-4 9, Hull 1 0 0-0 2, Ruiz 1 0 0-0 2, Reed, Blair, Fisher, TOTALS 5 5 3-4 28.