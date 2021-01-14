Staunton blows past visiting Waynesboro in girls basketball

STAUNTON — When “Country Roads” plays on the loudspeaker after the game, you know that the Staunton girls basketball team has notched a win.

On Thursday night, when John Denver belted out the words, it was to the tune of a 60-28 victory over the visiting Lady Giants. The win lifted the Storm to a 2-1 record on the season, while Waynesboro dropped its 30th game in a row.

It really only took one quarter to settle the outcome as the Staunton girls moved out to a 15-6 lead after the first period. Sophomore Emma Shuey dropped in a pair of buckets, while junior Emma Witt tallied a pair of field goals and a three pointer. Witt, the leading scorer for the evening with 29, chalked up one more point than the entire Lady Giants team did for the evening.

“I feel blessed to just be playing,” Witt said. “My aunt passed away in September and my goal is to go out and play for her.”

Putting Waynesboro on the scoreboard in the first period was freshman Lillian Pietrowski with a pair of threes. Pietrowski, who also led her team in the second period with two buckets, was the leading Lady Giant for the night with 15 points.