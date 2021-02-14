Staunton boys basketball falls to East Rockingham in Region 2B semifinals

ELKTON — East Rockingham needed a 15-3 spurt early in the fourth quarter Sunday afternoon to shake free from the Staunton Storm and take a 58-44 victory to claim the Region 2B boys basketball title.
Tyler Nickel, ranked among the Top 100 high school players in the nation in the 2022 class, had another big game to pace the Eagles to the victory. After scoring a career-high 46 points in his previous outing, Nickel dropped 36 on Staunton in Sunday's win.
The Storm played the Eagles straight up at the defensive end for most of the contest.
"Our plan was to make Nickel work hard for everything he got," said Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens. "We wanted to try and limit their other scorers and not give them easy shots. We did a good job on the their other two main scorers No. 3 (Cooper Keyes) and 15 (Kyle Evick)."
The first half was all Nickel as he scored 23 of East Rock's 30 points.
Two buckets by Josiah Williams gave the Storm an early 4-3 lead, but Nickel scored 10 points during a 12-3 run, providing the home team with a 13-7 lead. Prodigy Simms then hit a 3-pointer for Staunton, but East Rock's Michael Shifflett answered with a 3-ball and Nickel added 1-of-2 at the foul line, giving the Eagles a 17-10 lead after one quarter.
Nickel opened the second quarter by throwing down a dunk while being fouled and he added the free throw, putting the Eagles' advantage at 10-points, 20-10. Xavier Butler added a bucket for the home team, making the score 22-10.
Williams and Ammanuel Chapman had consecutive buckets for Staunton, trimming the margin to 22-14, but Nickel scored eight more points, giving him 23 at the break, to send the Eagles to the locker room with a 30-20 lead.
The Eagles scored just seven points in the third quarter as the Storm controlled play.
Staunton's Jiyon Watts and Williams opened the third quarter with buckets to trim the margin to six, 30-24. Nickel scored down low, his only points of the quarter, before Staunton ran off five straight points to pull to within three, 32-29.
Evick scored on a breakaway layup, making the score 34-29, but Staunton's Kayden Jackson hit from 3-point range to make it a two-point game. East Rock's Keyes countered with a 3-pointer from the corner before Chapman converted a three-point play to pull the Storm to within two, 37-35, at the end of the third quarter.
Chapman connected on a short jumper in the lane to open the final quarter as the Storm pulled even at 37-37. Staunton had two possessions with a chance to take the lead, but came away empty-handed and then Nickel banked in a 3-pointer while being fouled to put the Eagles back on top to stay.
Nickel's four-point play was the start of a 10-0 spurt that put East Rock on top 47-37. Butler added a layup and Nickel knocked down another 3-pointer to complete the 10-0 spurt.
Staunton's Chapman scored three straight points to slice the deficit to seven, but Butler worked along the baseline for a bucket and Keyes drained a 3-pointer, making the score 52-40 with just 2:07 left in the game.
Chapman scored 12 points to place the Storm and Williams added 10.
"Those two guys played hard," said Mickens. "We had a great team effort. Certainly disappointed to lose the game, but I'm really proud of the way the guys battled. We were right there, but they made a couple more plays, a couple more shots than we did."
Staunton finished the year with a 9-5 record. East Rockingham, now 9-2, advances to the state semifinals on Wednesday when it travels to play King Williams.
STAUNTON 44, EAST ROCKINGHAM 58
STAUNTON (44) - Williams 4 2-4 10, Cabell 1 1-1 3, Simms 1 0-0 3, Chapman 4 4-6 12, Watts 3 2-3 9, Moore 1 0-0 2, Jackson 1 0-0 3, Brown 0 2-2 2, Scott, Carey, Jones, Tolar, TOTALS 15 11-16 44.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (58) - Nickel 10 13-17 36, Shifflett 1 0-0 3, Hicks 1 0-0 2, Butler 3 0-0 6, Evick 1 0-1 2, Keyes 2 3-4 9, Siever, TOTALS 18 16-22 58.
STAUNTON 10 10 15 9 - 44
EAST ROCKINGHAM 17 13 7 21 - 58