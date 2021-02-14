Staunton boys basketball falls to East Rockingham in Region 2B semifinals

Williams and Ammanuel Chapman had consecutive buckets for Staunton, trimming the margin to 22-14, but Nickel scored eight more points, giving him 23 at the break, to send the Eagles to the locker room with a 30-20 lead.

The Eagles scored just seven points in the third quarter as the Storm controlled play.

Staunton's Jiyon Watts and Williams opened the third quarter with buckets to trim the margin to six, 30-24. Nickel scored down low, his only points of the quarter, before Staunton ran off five straight points to pull to within three, 32-29.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Evick scored on a breakaway layup, making the score 34-29, but Staunton's Kayden Jackson hit from 3-point range to make it a two-point game. East Rock's Keyes countered with a 3-pointer from the corner before Chapman converted a three-point play to pull the Storm to within two, 37-35, at the end of the third quarter.

Chapman connected on a short jumper in the lane to open the final quarter as the Storm pulled even at 37-37. Staunton had two possessions with a chance to take the lead, but came away empty-handed and then Nickel banked in a 3-pointer while being fouled to put the Eagles back on top to stay.