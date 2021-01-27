Staunton boys basketball team beats Fort Defiance

STAUNTON — Playing shorthanded due to COVID protocol, Staunton relied on a rugged defensive effort to defeat visiting Fort Defiance, 42-32, on Wednesday night in boys basketball.
Without three players on the roster, Staunton held the Indians to just five points in the fourth quarter, pitching a shutout over the final six minutes of the game.
"That was great team defense," said Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens. "I was really proud of them."
Staunton avenged an earlier narrow loss to the Indians.
For most of the game, Staunton sophomore Ammanuel Chapman guarded Fort senior star Ryan Cook. With some switching help from his teammates, Chapman made Cook earn his nine points, including just two free throws in the second half.
"He (Chapman) always guard the best player on the other team," Mickens said.
The Shenandoah District contest proved to be a defensive struggle from the outset as the visitors took a 5-4 lead into the second quarter.
Both teams played stifling man-to-man defenses with good shooting opportunites at a premium.
Back-to-back three-pointers by Fort sophomore Tyreek Veney gave the Indians a 15-7 lead early in the period, but from then on, the boys from Staunton clamped down, holding the Indians to just 17 points for the remaining 21 minutes of the game.
Staunton finally took the lead at the end of the third quarter on a basket by Chapman and a three-pointer by senior Scotty Wright with 8.4 seconds left in the period.
The Indians never could regain the upper hand, but closed to within a point early in the fourth on another long-range three from Veney.
Sophomore Jonathan Moore responded immediately for Staunton from beyond the arc to put his team ahead by four.
Veney scored a basket for the Indians' final points of the night with about six minutes to go in the game.
Staunton finished the game on an 8-point run on baskets by freshman Prodigy Simms and junior Jaquante Scott and four free throws by junior Jamal Brown.
"He (Brown) is my coach on the floor," Mickens said. Brown finished with six free throws,six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Sophomore Maaliah Cabell scored eight points with six rebounds and two blocks for Staunton, while Scott pulled down eight boards.
For the Indians, Veney led all scorers with 15 points.
Staunton hosts Stuarts Draft on Friday.
STAUNTON 42, FORT DEFIANCE 32
FORT DEFIANCE (32) — Johnson 1 0-0 2, Veney 6 0-0 15, Angel 1 0-0 2, Cook 3 3-6 9, Gutshall 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 3-6 32.