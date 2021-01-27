Staunton boys basketball team beats Fort Defiance

STAUNTON — Playing shorthanded due to COVID protocol, Staunton relied on a rugged defensive effort to defeat visiting Fort Defiance, 42-32, on Wednesday night in boys basketball.

Without three players on the roster, Staunton held the Indians to just five points in the fourth quarter, pitching a shutout over the final six minutes of the game.

"That was great team defense," said Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens. "I was really proud of them."

Staunton avenged an earlier narrow loss to the Indians.

For most of the game, Staunton sophomore Ammanuel Chapman guarded Fort senior star Ryan Cook. With some switching help from his teammates, Chapman made Cook earn his nine points, including just two free throws in the second half.

"He (Chapman) always guard the best player on the other team," Mickens said.

The Shenandoah District contest proved to be a defensive struggle from the outset as the visitors took a 5-4 lead into the second quarter.

Both teams played stifling man-to-man defenses with good shooting opportunites at a premium.