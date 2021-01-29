Staunton boys basketball team overwhelms Stuarts Draft

STAUNTON — Staunton boys basketball coach Terrell Mickens preaches defense.
On Friday night, it seemed like his sermon hit home with his players.
The Storm turned a suffocating, high-energy defense into offensive opportunities en route to a 55-31 Shenandoah District boys basketball victory over Stuarts Draft.
“That was a great team win,” Mickens said. “Defense is what we’ve been stressing. When your defense turns into offense, you can’t really go wrong with that one. A bunch of guys stepped up tonight. It’s just a great team win.”
Stuarts Draft, riding a two-game winning streak, was hoping to carry some positive momentum into the Paul Hatcher Gymnasium Friday night.
The Cougars, however, never got settled offensively.
“Staunton played extremely well,” Stuarts Draft coach Brad DeWitt said. “They got us out of what we wanted to do. They just played better than us tonight. Their defense got us out of rhythm offensively, and they limited us to one shot. We wanted to put an emphasis on keeping them off the boards, but they got multiple opportunities. They just played better than us tonight.”
With limited fans allowed to attend, it was clear from the opening throw-in that the Storm players were intent on providing their own energy. The players were communicating on defense, high-fiving each other and cheering especially loud for every good defensive possession.
“We’re limited to 25, so we have to be our own cheerleaders over here,” Mickens said. “I also think while you’re cheering, you’re staying involved in the game. It feels good when I turn around to talk and I can’t hear, because everyone’s being loud over here.”
Aaron Nice’s basket gave Stuarts Draft a 6-4 lead early, but Staunton closed the first quarter on an 11-2 run. Manny Chapman, who had a game-high 16 points, hit three baskets during the run. Prodigy Simms added a 3-pointer and JaQuante Scott added a free throw.
The lead had grown to double digits by the half as Staunton led 29-17 at the intermission. The difference grew to 19 points, 43-24, at the end of the third quarter. Chapman had three straight buckets to close out the third to lead a balanced effort by the Storm.
Nice led the Cougars with 12 points.
In the junior varsity game, Staunton won 55-47. Peyton Dunn added 15 points and Tucker Terry added 11 in the win. Aiden Conner had 13 points for Draft.
STAUNTON 55, STUARTS DRAFT 31
STUARTS DRAFT (31) — Brydge 1 0-0 3, Rothgeb 1 0-0 2, Cash 1 2-3 4, Watkins 1 2-3 4, Howard 0 2-2 2, Stinespring 2 3-4 7, Nice 5 2-4 12 Wayne, Schages, Willis, TOTALS 10 10-18 31
STAUNTON (55) — Brown 3 1-2 8, Scott 4 1-2 9, 2 0-0 5, Chapman 7 1-2 16, Simms 1 0-0 3, Moore 0 1-2 1, Jones 2 0-0 4, Cabell 3 2-2 8, Tolar 0 1-2 1, TOTALS 22 7-12 55.