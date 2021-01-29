Staunton boys basketball team overwhelms Stuarts Draft

STAUNTON — Staunton boys basketball coach Terrell Mickens preaches defense.

On Friday night, it seemed like his sermon hit home with his players.

The Storm turned a suffocating, high-energy defense into offensive opportunities en route to a 55-31 Shenandoah District boys basketball victory over Stuarts Draft.

“That was a great team win,” Mickens said. “Defense is what we’ve been stressing. When your defense turns into offense, you can’t really go wrong with that one. A bunch of guys stepped up tonight. It’s just a great team win.”

Stuarts Draft, riding a two-game winning streak, was hoping to carry some positive momentum into the Paul Hatcher Gymnasium Friday night.

The Cougars, however, never got settled offensively.

“Staunton played extremely well,” Stuarts Draft coach Brad DeWitt said. “They got us out of what we wanted to do. They just played better than us tonight. Their defense got us out of rhythm offensively, and they limited us to one shot. We wanted to put an emphasis on keeping them off the boards, but they got multiple opportunities. They just played better than us tonight.”