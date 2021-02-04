Staunton boys basketball team storms back to defeat Wilson Memorial

STAUNTON — Staunton fell behind by 15 points in the first quarter Thursday evening against Wilson, but stormed back to take a nine-point halftime lead and then held on in the second half for a 60-54 win in Shenandoah District boys basketball action.
Basketball is a game of runs, but the two teams took that to the extreme in the first half.
Wilson opened the game with a 17-2 spurt and led by 14 points, 23-9, after one quarter of play.
Jaxon Hartman opened the game with a 3-pointer and, after a bucket by Staunton's Rik'Avian Carey, Jaziel Mensah-Agyekum scored the next six points for a quick 9-2 Wilson lead. Finn Irving sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around two foul shots from Mensah, giving the Hornets a 17-2 cushion.
Staunton started to get untracked at the offensive end as Josiah Williams scored on a pair of stickbacks and Prodigy Simms added a 3-pointer, trimming the deficit to 21-9. Irving then added a layup, giving Wilson a 23-9 lead at the end of the first period.
Then, it was Staunton's turn to make a big run.
The Storm erased the deficit by holding Wilson scoreless for more than six minutes during a 20-0 onslaught to start the second quarter. The Storm outscored the visitors 27-4 in the second quarter to lead 36-27 at the break.
"We came out and threw the first haymaker, but Staunton got back on its feet late in the first quarter," said Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman. "They punched us early in the second quarter and we staggered around for the rest of the quarter. You put a four-spot on the board in that quarter - that's hard to come back from."
Williams and Jaquante Scott continued to control the boards in the second quarter as Staunton started chipping away at Wilson's lead. The Storm pulled even at 23-23 when Williams scored after an offensive rebound and another bucket by the Staunton big man put the home team ahead, 25-23, with 3:13 left in the half.
Scott scored from in close and Ammanuel Chapman capped the huge Staunton run with a short jumper, making the score 29-23.
Mensah scored in the paint to finally break the long Wilson scoring drought at the 1:40 mark of the second quarter. Staunton then hit the Hornets with a 7-0 spurt to push its lead to double figures. Scott scored in the paint and Jamal Brown turned a Wilson turnover into a layup for a 33-25 lead. Jonathan Moore then drained a 3-pointer, giving the Storm a 36-25 advantage. Wilson's Hartman scored on a nice post move in the final minute, cutting Staunton's lead to 36-27 at the half.
"Coming in here tonight we were concerned about Staunton's size," said Hartman. "They starting controlling the boards late in the first quarter and they just kept pounding it inside."
Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens credited the effort of Simms and Williams for igniting the comeback. "No. 10 (Simms) and No. 30 (Williams) were the difference. Those two got us going," said Mickens. "They went in and gave us a real spark. Wilson is a good team and they can shoot the basketball. We gave up too many open threes in the first quarter, but in the second quarter we started communicating - that was our big problem on defense early - and we really picked it up on the defensive end."
A quick 5-0 flurry late in the third quarter pulled the Hornets to within three points, 45-42, and at the end of three quarters the Staunton lead was four, 47-43.
Wilson pulled even at 52-52 on five straight points by Mensah, but a free throw by Simms and two foul shots by Moore put Staunton up 55-52 with 1:30 left in the game.
Wilson trailed by two points, 56-54, on a floater by Finn Irving with 12.1 seconds left, but Moore sealed the verdict with four straight foul shots in the closing seconds to secure the 60-54 victory.
"We had our chances in the fourth quarter," said Hartman. "We got some stops there on defense, but we couldn't take advantage at the offensive end."
Williams led the Storm with 17 points and Simms finished with 10. Wilson's Mensah paced all scorers with 26 points. Hartman scored 12 points and Irving chipped in with 10.
"We knew Wilson would make a run in the second half," said Mickens. "No. 1 (Mensah) is tough to guard. He stays in the lane and does a good job of getting to the foul line. But every time they had a spurt, my guys responded. It came down to foul shots and Moore hit four straight in the last 11 seconds. We kept our poise and battled all night."
Both squads are back in action Friday night. Staunton travels to Buffalo Gap while the Hornets host Fort Defiance.
STAUNTON 60, WILSON MEMORIAL 54
WILSON MEMORIAL (54) — Hartman 5 0-1 12, Mensah 8 9-13 26, Briseno 1 0-0 2, Irving 4 0-0 10, Schatz 1 0-0 2, Carter, Wright, Freeman, TOTALS 20 9-14 54.
STAUNTON (60) — Brown 3 1-4 8, Scott 2 0-2 4, Carey 2 0-1 4, Watts 1 2-2 5, Chapman 1 1-2 3, Simms 3 1-2 10, Moore 1 6-6 9, Williams 8 1-2 16, Cabell, Jones, TOTALS 21 12-21 60.
WILSON 23 4 16 11 — 54
STAUNTON 9 27 11 13 — 60