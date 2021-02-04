Staunton boys basketball team storms back to defeat Wilson Memorial

Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens credited the effort of Simms and Williams for igniting the comeback. "No. 10 (Simms) and No. 30 (Williams) were the difference. Those two got us going," said Mickens. "They went in and gave us a real spark. Wilson is a good team and they can shoot the basketball. We gave up too many open threes in the first quarter, but in the second quarter we started communicating - that was our big problem on defense early - and we really picked it up on the defensive end."

A quick 5-0 flurry late in the third quarter pulled the Hornets to within three points, 45-42, and at the end of three quarters the Staunton lead was four, 47-43.

Wilson pulled even at 52-52 on five straight points by Mensah, but a free throw by Simms and two foul shots by Moore put Staunton up 55-52 with 1:30 left in the game.

Wilson trailed by two points, 56-54, on a floater by Finn Irving with 12.1 seconds left, but Moore sealed the verdict with four straight foul shots in the closing seconds to secure the 60-54 victory.

"We had our chances in the fourth quarter," said Hartman. "We got some stops there on defense, but we couldn't take advantage at the offensive end."