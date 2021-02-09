Staunton boys basketball team storms past Stuarts Draft

STAUNTON — Coach Terrell Mickens has heard the old adage about it being difficult to beat a team three times in one season.

The Staunton boys basketball coach just prefers the adage about defense winning championships.

The Storm used suffocating defense to jump out to a 20-2 lead en route to a 52-35 Region 2B quarterfinal win over Stuarts Draft in the Paul Hatcher Gymnasium Monday night.

“For us, it starts with defense,” Mickens said. “We get going on defense It was smothering. We preach that. These guys came out ready to go today and played very hard in the beginning. We put the ball in the basket tonight, and that helps out a lot.”

It was déjà vu all over again for the Cougars.

The game played out almost the exact same way last week when Stuarts Draft visited Staunton.

“Staunton played a good game,” Cougars coach Brad DeWitt said. “They came out in the first half and shot the ball really well, and they gave us problems on defense again. Credit to their to their defense for that. I thought they played really well.”