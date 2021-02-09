Staunton boys basketball team storms past Stuarts Draft

STAUNTON — Coach Terrell Mickens has heard the old adage about it being difficult to beat a team three times in one season.
The Staunton boys basketball coach just prefers the adage about defense winning championships.
The Storm used suffocating defense to jump out to a 20-2 lead en route to a 52-35 Region 2B quarterfinal win over Stuarts Draft in the Paul Hatcher Gymnasium Monday night.
“For us, it starts with defense,” Mickens said. “We get going on defense It was smothering. We preach that. These guys came out ready to go today and played very hard in the beginning. We put the ball in the basket tonight, and that helps out a lot.”
It was déjà vu all over again for the Cougars.
The game played out almost the exact same way last week when Stuarts Draft visited Staunton.
“Staunton played a good game,” Cougars coach Brad DeWitt said. “They came out in the first half and shot the ball really well, and they gave us problems on defense again. Credit to their to their defense for that. I thought they played really well.”
Jiyon Watts hit a 3-pointer to start the contest as the Storm scored the first 11 points of the game, with Jonathan Moore and Josiah Williams combining for the next eight points. Cougars forward Blake Stinespring’s putback got Draft on the scoreboard with 3:03 remaining in the first quarter.
Trailing 20-2, Draft senior Jo’-el Howard hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the lead to 15, 20-5, at the end of the first quarter. Howard also hit a second deep 3-point buzzer beater just before the half as Staunton led 34-16 heading into the intermission.
Stuarts Draft actually outscored Staunton 9-8 in the third quarter. After the Storm’s huge first quarter, however, the Cougars couldn’t cut into the deficit deep enough to threaten the outcome of the game.
Moore led Staunton with 14 points. Williams added 11 for the No. 2 Storm, who host Page County on Tuesday night. Howard led the Cougars with 12 points. He was one of five seniors playing in his final high school basketball contest.
It was an emotional Cougar locker room after the game.
“They’ve done everything I’ve asked,” DeWitt said. “I’m glad they got the opportunity to play. They worked hard every day, and they were great leaders. They’ll be missed, but they’ll always be a part of this program.”
STAUNTON 52, STUARTS DRAFT 35
STUARTS DRAFT (35) — Brydge 1 0-0 3, Wayne 1 0-0 2, Watkins 1 0-0 2, Jones 2 0-0 5, Stinespring 3 0-1 6, Howard 4 1-1 12, Nice 2 0-0 5, Rothgeb, Cash, Schages Willis, Clinendinst, TOTALS 14 1-2 35