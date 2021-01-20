Staunton boys basketball team survives OT thriller against Buffalo Gap

STAUNTON — The Staunton Storm bounced back from their first loss with a closely contested 64-60 overtime victory Tuesday night against the Buffalo Gap Bison in Shenandoah District boys basketball at the Paul Hatcher gym.

The Storm were a completely different team than the one that succumbed 56-42 at Wilson Memorial last Friday when they fell behind 16-0 at the start.

Gap rolled into the district clash riding a three-game winning streak, but couldn’t sustain the momentum.

Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens appreciated his team’s grit and effort in the win, especially from some of the younger guys on his team.

“Any win is great,” he said. “My guys they really battled. They need these overtime games in the regular season they can get that experience. I had a couple of young guys step up real big tonight.”

The first few minutes featured inconsistent play between both teams, seeing forced shots until Gap senior guard Tanner Rivenburg scored the first basket with under six minutes to go in the first quarter.