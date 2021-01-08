Staunton boys basketball team survives Riverheads in season opener

GREENVILLE — Staunton's Josiah Williams scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter Friday as the Storm held off Riverheads, 50-47, in the season-opener for both teams in Shenandoah District boys' basketball action.
The Storm held a five-point, 29-24, halftime lead, but Riverheads controlled play in the third quarter to move ahead by four points.
Staunton failed to scored from the floor and managed just four points from the foul line in the first seven minutes of the third period. During that stretch, Adam Painter shot Riverheads into the lead with eight points during a 10-2 Gladiators spurt. A 3-pointer by Painter from the corner followed by a fade-away 15 footer pulled Riverheads to within one, 30-29. After a free throw by Staunton's Rik'Avian Carey, Tye Morris scored from the lane and Painter hit another 3-pointer for a 34-31 Riverheads lead.
Maaliah Cabell made two free throws for the Storm before a 3-pointer by Ryan Farris gave Riverheads its biggest lead of the game, 37-34. Ammanuel Chapman then hit a 3-pointer from the corner in the final minute of the quarter, Staunton's lone field goal in the period, to pull the Storm to within one, 37-36, heading into the fourth quarter.
A long 3-pointer by Painter put Riverheads on top 40-39 early in the final period, but Williams muscled inside for a three-point play and then added a layup, giving Staunton the lead for good, 44-40.
Vale Tolar made 3-of-4 foul shots to stretch Staunton's lead to seven, 49-42, with just 42 seconds left to play. Then, things got interesting in the final seconds.
Farris hit two foul shots for Riverheads, but Jonathan Moore answered with 1-of-2 at the line for Staunton to keep the margin at six, 50-44.
Painter then banked in a 35-footer to cut the margin in half. 50-47, and the Gladiators called timeout with 1.2 seconds left. Painter then stole Staunton's inbounds pass but was unable to get a clean look on another 30-footer as Staunton escaped with the three-point victory.
With Williams and Carey, Lee took advantage of its size advantage inside. Six of Staunton's 16 field goals came after grabbing an offensive rebound. After Williams' 16 points, Carey and Moore each added seven points to the Staunton total.
"Our inside guys played well," said Lee head coach Terrell Mickens. "Josiah battled and banged and scored some big buckets in the fourth quarter."
"The guys played hard,," added Mickens. "It's tough when you don't have any scrimmages to help you get ready, but the guys responded well in our first game. They were poised and they listened during timeouts. It was a great effort."