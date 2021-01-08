Staunton boys basketball team survives Riverheads in season opener

A long 3-pointer by Painter put Riverheads on top 40-39 early in the final period, but Williams muscled inside for a three-point play and then added a layup, giving Staunton the lead for good, 44-40.

Vale Tolar made 3-of-4 foul shots to stretch Staunton's lead to seven, 49-42, with just 42 seconds left to play. Then, things got interesting in the final seconds.

Farris hit two foul shots for Riverheads, but Jonathan Moore answered with 1-of-2 at the line for Staunton to keep the margin at six, 50-44.

Painter then banked in a 35-footer to cut the margin in half. 50-47, and the Gladiators called timeout with 1.2 seconds left. Painter then stole Staunton's inbounds pass but was unable to get a clean look on another 30-footer as Staunton escaped with the three-point victory.

With Williams and Carey, Lee took advantage of its size advantage inside. Six of Staunton's 16 field goals came after grabbing an offensive rebound. After Williams' 16 points, Carey and Moore each added seven points to the Staunton total.

"Our inside guys played well," said Lee head coach Terrell Mickens. "Josiah battled and banged and scored some big buckets in the fourth quarter."