Staunton boys basketball team withholds rally from Wilson Memorial

FISHERSVILLE — The Wilson Hornets weren’t going out without a fight.

Especially on their home court.

Visiting Staunton withstood a furious fourth quarter Wilson rally – as the Hornets trimmed a 13-point final period deficit to a single point – for a 55-50 boys basketball victory in the battle of two Shenandoah District heavyweights Tuesday night.

Storm guard Manny Chapman made a huge driving layup in the closing minute of the game, and teammate Maaliah Cabell calmly sank a pair of pressure-packed free throws with 10.3 seconds remaining.

The Staunton team showed its resiliency for head coach Terrell Mickens.

“That was a great team win,” Mickens said. “We knew they were going to give us a few punches down the stretch. I was just hoping we could withstand it, and we did. I thought we did a good job holding our poise late in the game. Hats off to our guards. They’ve been with me a long time. And we’ve been through a lot. This is a game a few years ago that we might have let slip out of our hands.”

After falling behind 12-6 early, Wilson closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 14-12 lead into the second period. Staunton’s Prodigy Simms scored all 11 of his points in the pivotal second quarter, as the Storm outscored the Hornets 23-9 to take a 45-32 lead into the intermission.

The two teams traded baskets in the third quarter, before Wilson opened the final period with a barrage of 3-pointers from Lucas Schatz and both Irving brothers, Finn and Eli. Schatz also scored on a beautiful tip-in, and Finn Irving’s free throws pulled the Hornets within one point, 49-48, with 1:22 remaining in the final period.

“That was two heavyweights going at each other,” Wilson Memorial head coach Jeremy Hartman said. “It was a great high school basketball game with a great atmosphere. They made a couple more plays than we did, and that was the difference in the game. The kids rallied hard. We just preached one stop and one score. You don’t have to get it all back at one time. We did a good job there, and we just came up one stop short.”

With his team desperately in need of a basket, Chapman penetrated the lane and laid up a left-handed lay-up softly off the glass to push the lead back out to three, 51-48.

“I came down the possession before, and I missed the layup,” said Chapman, who had 11 points on the night. “I just knew in my mind the next time I had to come down and knock it down. We came together in the huddle and we were like, ‘we’ve got to finish this.’ We took a close loss to Wilson this year on a buzzer-beater, but we came together collectively to win this game and be clutch.”

Cabell led the Storm with 12 points, including one of his trademark thunderous dunks early.

Finn Irving led the Hornets with 18 points.

In the junior varsity contest, Joaquin Bell scored a game-high 17 points as Staunton defeated Wilson 62-39. Kyree Scott added 15 points, and Anthony Renne had 12 points. Gavyn Collier had 12 points for the Hornets.

STAUNTON 55, WILSON MEMORIAL 50

STAUNTON 12 23 10 10 — 55

WILSON 14 9 9 19 — 50

STAUNTON (55) Simms 5 0-0 11, Cabell 4 4-6 12, Stell 2 0-0 5, Chapman 4 3-4 11, Moore 4 0-0 9 Jones 2 0-0 5 Dunn, Rodriguez, Johnson, Jackson, TOTALS 21 7-10 55.

WILSON (50) Podgorski 2 0-0 5, E. Irving 3 0-0 9, Vess 2 2-2 6, F. Irving 7 2-2 18, Schatz 3 0-0 7, Wright 2 1-2 5, TOTALS 19 5-6 50.