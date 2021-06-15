Staunton boys soccer topples Stonewall to reach Region 2B championship

STAUNTON — Both of Charles Otteni’s goals were things of beauty.

The Staunton Storm junior scored on a run out in the first half, and off a penalty kick in the second half. Otteni’s two goals lifted Staunton over Stonewall Jackson 2-0 in the Region 2B championship game Tuesday night.

With the win, Staunton now travels to top-seeded Clarke County for the regional championship game Thursday.

After the game, however, everyone in the Staunton Storm program was more focused on the 30 shots the team missed Tuesday night than the two that found the back of the net.

“Overall, I think the game was honestly a little sloppy,” Otteni said. “We have to work on finishing tomorrow, but we got the results, and that’s all that matters.”

Storm coach Homes Tehrani echoed Otteni’s sentiment.

“We dominated everything — midfield, defense, possession — we just couldn’t not finish,” Tehrani said. “It’s just one of the down sides of our season. We can be having a good game. We just cannot finish. One of these days it’s going to backfire on us, but I’m hoping we’ll be ready for Thursday. We’re creating opportunities. We just cannot finish.”