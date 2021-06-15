Staunton boys soccer topples Stonewall to reach Region 2B championship

STAUNTON — Both of Charles Otteni’s goals were things of beauty.
The Staunton Storm junior scored on a run out in the first half, and off a penalty kick in the second half. Otteni’s two goals lifted Staunton over Stonewall Jackson 2-0 in the Region 2B championship game Tuesday night.
With the win, Staunton now travels to top-seeded Clarke County for the regional championship game Thursday.
After the game, however, everyone in the Staunton Storm program was more focused on the 30 shots the team missed Tuesday night than the two that found the back of the net.
“Overall, I think the game was honestly a little sloppy,” Otteni said. “We have to work on finishing tomorrow, but we got the results, and that’s all that matters.”
Storm coach Homes Tehrani echoed Otteni’s sentiment.
“We dominated everything — midfield, defense, possession — we just couldn’t not finish,” Tehrani said. “It’s just one of the down sides of our season. We can be having a good game. We just cannot finish. One of these days it’s going to backfire on us, but I’m hoping we’ll be ready for Thursday. We’re creating opportunities. We just cannot finish.”
Otteni put the eventual game winner midway through the first half, and then added a security goal off of a Stonewall penalty.
“Harry (Wallace) gave me the throw-in, and I was going to go left at first, but it was to my left foot, so I just took a touch around him, and I saw the back post open,” Otteni said of his first goal. “The penalty kick was my fourth or fifth of the year honestly. I know where I’m going to go when I take it.”
Stonewall appeared to cut the margin to one goal, 2-1, late in the second half on what appeared to be an own goal, but the play was called off due to a Stonewall Jackson offside call. The Storm kept the ball primarily on Stonewall’s side of the field, and the few shots that did come to Storm goalkeeper Walker Darby were easily stopped.
The team knows it will face a much stiffer test in Clarke County.
“They are a good team,” Tehrani said. “I feel like it will be a good game, but it all comes down to whether we can finish or not.”