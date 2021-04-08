Staunton defeats Buffalo Gap in volleyball

Gap stayed alive by dominating the third set. A block by Lucas, a kill by Alger and a service ace by Sherrill gave the Bison a double-digit lead, 21-10. Staunton fought back and trimmed the margin to six, 23-17, before the Bison added the final two points to win the third set 25-18.

Staunton jumped out to an early lead in the fourth set and held off a late Bison rally to win the match.

Leading 10-8, the Storm scored four straight points, the final two on kills by Kopia, to increase the margin to 14-8.

A kill by Kriston Parr gave the Storm a 20-13 lead, but Gap refused to wilt as two straight points, one on a kill by Alger, closed the gap to 20-15.

A kill by Witt and an ace by Miller pushed the Storm lead to 23-15, before a Staunton service error, an ace by Gap's Alger and a hitting error by the Storm helped the Bison pull to within 23-18.

A kill by Kopia moved the Storm to set point, but a Storm hitting error, a Storm net violation and a block by Gap's Sherrill kept the Bison alive as they closed to within 24-21.

Liccione then gave a perfect middle set to Witt and the Storm junior put down the kill for the final point as Staunton closed out the match with a 25-21 win in the fourth set.